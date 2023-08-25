Craig Carton on The Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Craig Carton, formerly of WFAN and now host of “The Carton Show” on FS1. Contes and Carton discuss a wide range of topics including his dislike of Mike Francesa, almost replacing Howard Stern, being the face of gambling addiction, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown

:40: Being a “former” WFAN host

1:29: Decision to leave WFAN

2:42: Doing TV and radio on the same day

4:03: “The Carton Show” growth over the past year

4:51: Reception of the show on social media

5:46: Critics and haters

7:05: Being comfortable with clips generating social media engagement

8:43: Craig’s recent Jets soundbite

9:41: Ratings talk

10:37: Cody Decker

11:15: Decker doing a morning TV show and a mid-day afternoon radio show

12:46: Being exclusive to Fox growing “The Carton Show”

13:12: Can you love TV as much as loving radio?

14:06: TV hosting/radio hosting

14:30: Is there any wasted talent by not doing radio?

15:04: Being a performer

16:46: Returning to WFAN after prison

17:56: Evan Roberts

19:10: Roberts being the right fit for “Carton and Roberts”

20:01: Moment the show started to click

21:12: Roberts and Tiki Barber

22:23: Taking pride in seeing people develop while at WFAN

25:17: Rooting for “Evan and Tiki”

27:05 : Mike Francesa

28:59: Enjoying the rivalry with Francesa

30:22: Listeners wanting Craig and Boomer Esiason to have a rivalry when Craig moved to afternoon

32:59: Camaraderie at FS1

33:43: Skip Bayless/Shannon Sharpe breakup

33:59: Does debate format appeal to Craig?

34:51: Greg Jennings/Skip Bayless clip

36:46: Building chemistry with rotating hosts

37:31: Almost replacing Howard Stern

39:34: Animosity working for a station that didn’t let Craig replace Stern

40:29: Affiliate plan

41:21: Would replacing Stern been a harder challenge than replacing Don Imus?

42:47: Mark Chernoff

43:29: Secret meeting with Francesa

44:29: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo

44:56: Sports talk

46:08: How long does Esiason have on radio?

46:36: Would Craig ever come back to WFAN?

47:22: Importance of “Hello, My Name is Craig”

49:19: Gambling addiction

50:40: Being an ambassador for FanDuel

52:24: Does Craig treat the anniversary of his arrest different than any other day?

