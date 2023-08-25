Host Brandon Contes interviews Craig Carton, formerly of WFAN and now host of “The Carton Show” on FS1. Contes and Carton discuss a wide range of topics including his dislike of Mike Francesa, almost replacing Howard Stern, being the face of gambling addiction, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown
- :40: Being a “former” WFAN host
- 1:29: Decision to leave WFAN
- 2:42: Doing TV and radio on the same day
- 4:03: “The Carton Show” growth over the past year
- 4:51: Reception of the show on social media
- 5:46: Critics and haters
- 7:05: Being comfortable with clips generating social media engagement
- 8:43: Craig’s recent Jets soundbite
- 9:41: Ratings talk
- 10:37: Cody Decker
- 11:15: Decker doing a morning TV show and a mid-day afternoon radio show
- 12:46: Being exclusive to Fox growing “The Carton Show”
- 13:12: Can you love TV as much as loving radio?
- 14:06: TV hosting/radio hosting
- 14:30: Is there any wasted talent by not doing radio?
- 15:04: Being a performer
- 16:46: Returning to WFAN after prison
- 17:56: Evan Roberts
- 19:10: Roberts being the right fit for “Carton and Roberts”
- 20:01: Moment the show started to click
- 21:12: Roberts and Tiki Barber
- 22:23: Taking pride in seeing people develop while at WFAN
- 25:17: Rooting for “Evan and Tiki”
- 27:05 : Mike Francesa
- 28:59: Enjoying the rivalry with Francesa
- 30:22: Listeners wanting Craig and Boomer Esiason to have a rivalry when Craig moved to afternoon
- 32:59: Camaraderie at FS1
- 33:43: Skip Bayless/Shannon Sharpe breakup
- 33:59: Does debate format appeal to Craig?
- 34:51: Greg Jennings/Skip Bayless clip
- 36:46: Building chemistry with rotating hosts
- 37:31: Almost replacing Howard Stern
- 39:34: Animosity working for a station that didn’t let Craig replace Stern
- 40:29: Affiliate plan
- 41:21: Would replacing Stern been a harder challenge than replacing Don Imus?
- 42:47: Mark Chernoff
- 43:29: Secret meeting with Francesa
- 44:29: Chris “Mad Dog” Russo
- 44:56: Sports talk
- 46:08: How long does Esiason have on radio?
- 46:36: Would Craig ever come back to WFAN?
- 47:22: Importance of “Hello, My Name is Craig”
- 49:19: Gambling addiction
- 50:40: Being an ambassador for FanDuel
- 52:24: Does Craig treat the anniversary of his arrest different than any other day?
