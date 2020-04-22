On this episode of the Awful Announcing podcast, host Ben Heisler is joined by Fox Sports play by play announcer Joe Buck. Among many other topics, Buck and Heisler discussed the early success Buck had in his career, who the next great NFL analyst will be, his embrace of Twitter and social media, his new podcast, and a whole lot more.

Subscribe on iTunes!

Here’s the full breakdown.

5:48 – How he admired his dad’s ability to remember and connect with everyone he met

7:22 – Have things slowed down for him after starting his career so fast and quickly?

8:41 – Parenting in his late 20s/early 30s vs now at 50 with two young twin boys

10:30 – On his dad being his best friend and how he handled getting the Cardinals gig at age 21

13:21 – Did he feel like he got unfairly singled out early on because of his name?

15:24 – His relationship with him mom/sister and how his mom gave him far more feedback on his broadcasting than his dad

19:10 – Is he still able to get actual legitimate feedback for his broadcasts at FOX

24:15 – Who he envisions as the next Romo & great NFL broadcast analyst

25:56 – When did he feel like he needed to start opening up and feeling like he could be his authentic self

29:04 – On being able to break out of his shell after nearly 20-something years of feeling like he couldn’t

30:50 – His newfound relationship with social media and the importance of being your real self on social media

32:52 – His favorite mundane home achievement that he got to broadcast

32:30 – On “Daddy Issues,” and the early success of the show

36:00 – On connecting to their podcast audience through their parenting stories and being a dad

38:25 – The star power they’ve had on the show and gotten them (A-Rod specifically) to be a complete open book

41:15 – What’s next for the show

42:30 – On booking on guest just to get another one (great story)

44:45 – If he’s had a pot brownie since the infamous night in Cabo

49:00 – Old time crazy broadcaster stories

Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe on iTunes and leave us a positive review.