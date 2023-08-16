The Netflix logo as of 2023. (about.netflix.com.)

Netflix’s relationship with Box to Box Films is spawning another sports docuseries.

Deadline reports that a docuseries about sprinters is in the works from the filmmakers, and it’ll be released in 2024.

Here’s a blurb from Deadline’s release about the untitled series.

It will follow athletes from all over the world and delves deep into the psyches of those elite competitors who train to be the fastest person on the planet. It takes an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high stakes, and mental toughness of the sprinters who devote their entire lives to crossing the finish line in record time, where their professional futures are decided in just fractions of a second.

The series will be filmed at the World Track & Field Championships in Budapest, which begin this Saturday and air on NBC’s platforms.

Athletes to be featured in the series have yet to be announced, though Deadline’s report notes that Netflix “said athletes from the U.S. Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Italy” would all be in the series. American Noah Lyles would probably be the biggest get for the series if they can manage it. Lyles stars in his own two-part NBC docuseries, premiering Friday on Peacock.

In addition to the wildly popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Box to Box has partnered with Netflix for docuseries on golf (Full Swing) and tennis (Break Point), which have both been renewed for second seasons.

[Deadline]