Jun 24, 2023; New York City, NY, USA; Noah Lyles (USA) wins the 200m in 19.83 during the USATF Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, NBC announced a two-part docuseries on Olympic bronze medalist and two-time World champion sprinter Noah Lyles called Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project.

Part one will premiere on Peacock on August 18, with the second part dropping on September 15.

Here’s more from NBC’s release.

Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project is produced by NBC Sports in partnership with Global Athletics & Marketing, Inc. The two-part documentary will be directed by Scott Boggins, who has worked on acclaimed series such as HBO’s 24/7 and Showtime’s The Circus, with NBC Sports’ Jack Felling and Jim Thompson serving as showrunners. Part One of the series will premiere on Friday, August 18, exclusively on Peacock, and just one day before Lyles will begin his 200m title defense at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Part Two will premiere on Friday, September 15, one day before the Diamond League Final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Lyles’ 2023 outdoor season. Notable moments already captured in Part One include Lyles’ 200m victory at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, which includes a special post-race conversation with the Jamaican legend himself, Usain Bolt – the very man whose 200m world record of 19.19 Lyles is chasing. Part One will also include Lyles’ wins at the Paris Diamond League meet and the USATF NYC Grand Prix, a unique look at his home training base in Orlando, Fla., and will conclude with his performance at the upcoming USATF Outdoor Championships. Part Two will capture, among other moments, his title defense at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Lyles, an early favorite for gold next summer in Paris, clearly seems like he’ll be a huge part of NBC’s Olympics promotions over the next year. Releasing documentaries about Olympians is nothing new for NBC, as we’ve seen with previous releases focusing on Jordan Burroughs, the 1996 US Women’s Soccer Team, and Michael Phelps.

Due to its long-running Olympics rights agreement, NBC has leaned into covering some Olympics sports during the offseason, including swimming and skiing. Track and field is another one of those sports, though the network was criticized by American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson for airing this weekend’s USATF Outdoor Championships on CNBC and Peacock rather than NBC itself. USA Track & Field explained the decision to hold the championships this weekend was made to ensure “optimum performance at both National Championships and World Championships,” though it created broadcast conflicts with NBC. This weekend, NBC is committed to hours of coverage across four days of the U.S. Women’s Open.

[NBC]