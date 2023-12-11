volleyball scheduling issues

One of the more under-the-radar sports media stories this year has been the ratings performance of women’s college volleyball. Earlier this year, Nebraska’s volleyball team outdrew more viewers than the football team did for an earlier season game on the same network (both games on Big Ten Network). Likewise Fox, aired women’s volleyball after a NFL game earlier this fall and was rewarded with around 1.7 million viewers, another sign of ratings momentum.

With ESPN moving the NCAA women’s volleyball championship game to ABC this upcoming Sunday, this seemed to be a banner year for a sport that seems to have a lot of interest on the television side. Fox and BTN have been promoting and building the sport, and there is some thought that the NCAA Championship bundle of television rights that ESPN pays for (which excludes men’s basketball and football) could see women’s basketball and perhaps softball and volleyball sold individually so that they can be better monetized and promoted. (But there is some skepticism as to how viable the larger championship bundle would be without these sports.)

However, this past Saturday was a reminder that the growing sport still faces challenges in terms of exposure and accessibility. This past Saturday, ESPNU was set to air all four Elite Eight games, which featured a robust lineup of games and dedicated fanbases. Unfortunately, how that went down left many fans with a bitter taste in their mouths.

The primary issue was that ESPN crammed the highly anticipated matches in two-hour windows that were to be played in succession on ESPNU, starting at 4pm ET. While some fans took issue with the initial premise that the matches were not on more available and prominent channels like ESPN and ESPN2 (both of which are in around 70 million households, versus 50 million for ESPNU), it got worse from there. What unfolded was an unfortunate, albeit predictable, chain of events in which all four games required fans to nimbly move to find their games on standalone over-the-top pay platform ESPN+ or ESPN News, a channel even less available then ESPNU and not tracked in Nielsen carriage estimates.

Even before Saturday, many fans knew the setup was likely to be a disaster.

The NCAA would do everyone a favor by finding a TV partner that wants to take the women's volleyball tournament seriously. We're down to the Elite 8 and game starts are getting shoved onto ESPN+ because the 2-hour windows are too short for any match that goes more than 3 sets. — Matt Olberding (@LincolnBizBuzz) December 9, 2023

also starting a game/match on a different channel or service is a big middle finger to folks recording to watch later and ESPN etc do not care, they have their ad money and they don't care about us at all — Dave DuPlantis (@zlionsfan) December 9, 2023

This is after airing zero matches from the opening rounds of the women's volleyball tournament on national ESPN linear networks. In a year that Nebraska was shattering records left and right and the Big Ten set a new ceiling for exposure, this is what ESPN responded with. — Sym (@symmering) December 4, 2023

Below is a look at how the schedule was planned with the first game, Louisville versus Pittsburgh, starting at 4pm, and the last game starting at 10pm.

Even without a game ahead of Louisville vs. Pitt, things did not start off well as a basketball game going beyond its two hour window left fans having to navigate to find their game.

And before you say it, YES. I AGREE. ESPN should have given more time for each match (three hours is probably wiser for the Elite Eight). — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) December 9, 2023

I enjoy College Basketball just as much as the next person, but the fact that the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament is having to be aired on ESPN+ so that the beginning season games for NCAA Basketball can air on cable is not right. ?? — Sara Rawls (@s_rawls) December 9, 2023

What game, you ask?

The end of Grand Canyon and Liberty men's basketball is bleeding into the beginning of Louisville-Pittsburgh volleyball.

Again, why are these matches on ESPNU and not ESPN or ESPN 2? — Andrew Ward (@AndrewWardKLKN) December 9, 2023

Down two sets to none, Pitt rallied to win three straight sets. The five-set victory overlapped by nearly 50 minutes into the planned 6pm start of Nebraska versus Arkansas.

For context, only a 3 set match is guaranteed to fit into the two-hour windows ESPN had scheduled. Four-set matches will almost always be longer than two hours by anywhere from a handful of minutes to half an hour or so. Five-set matches typically clock in around three hours.

@espn Why is it that you can’t figure out that volleyball games can go to 4 to 5 sets, requiring more time? First the Sweet 16 and now the Elite 8. — K A Betts (@KABETTS1) December 9, 2023

With fans having to either potentially download and signup for ESPN+ or have ESPN News, industrious reporter Erin Sorensen got rather creative in filling the void with images during the time when many fans were unable to watch before ESPNU finally joined the match in the second set.

Since the NCAA/ESPN won't allow us to share in-game footage, I have decided to have ChatGPT provide images for the evening. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/dN4UViDKOV — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) December 9, 2023

Nebraska beat Arkansas in four sets, right around 30 minutes past their allotted two-hour window. That meant Oregon and Wisconsin viewers missed almost the entire first set of their match.

Wisconsin would go onto win their match three sets to one, in a match that also went over their two-hour window by 30 minutes. That led to Texas and Stanford fans missing the entire first set of their match. Additionally, it seems viewers on Hulu had the broadcast just end altogether before the match was over.

Hey @hulu and @espn – why did you end the Oregon/Wisconsin volleyball game in match four? — Z1pD33 (@Z1pD33) December 10, 2023

@espn @hulu thx for turning off the wisconsin/Oregon volleyball match in the middle of the 4th set! Didn’t wanna watch anyway ? — Marlo Lundak (@marlolundaktv) December 10, 2023

Yo @hulu @espn plus. Mid 4th set of the badgers vs Oregon volleyball match and the broadcast says it has ended! — Wiscy (@WiscyWear) December 10, 2023

If you do the math, between the four matches there were 17 sets of volleyball. Somewhere between four to five of those sets were overlapped by the previous match or the college basketball blue blood matchup of Grand Canyon vs. Liberty.

Yes, these matches could be found on a different channel or ESPN+. But there is considerable leakage in audience because either fans don’t have those platforms or there’s friction to adding an extra cable package or downloading an app and signing up.

Scheduling the bajillion events ESPN is contracted to air is no doubt a massive headache. But this was clearly a case that the schedule itself was only going to cause problems for the network and piss off fans. And those were forseeable problems.

While I know we’ll have some sneering replies and comments from people who only seem to comment on articles like this one (discussion of women’s sports), the ratings data and interest from a sports media standpoint in growing women’s volleyball has a lot of documentable data and momentum. While we have no idea if ESPN will retain the women’s volleyball tournament package, it’s not doing itself and the sport any favors being setting up one of the biggest days of the year for the sport for failure. It’s certainly not going unnoticed by fans either.

Come on NCAA and ESPN gotta do better. UL vs Pitt started on ESPN+ because of Mid Major BB. Only 2 hour window for each game, so every games has overlapped. Start early and use 3 hour windows, so may have use some filler. Some great Volleyball has been played today.#ESPN — David L Curry (@dlcurry) December 10, 2023

@NCAAVolleyball @espn whyyyy do I have to switch back and for between the games!? The nation is ready for volleyball, GIVE US VOLLEYBALL! (Without overlaps) — Brooke Swingle (@b_swing) December 10, 2023

@NCAA Volleyball and @espn

Whose fault is it that both in Sweet 16 and Elite 8 that some games were shifted from original station, preventing many from watching? Would this happen in basketball or football championship series?I think not. Figure it out. Disrespectful. — K A Betts (@KABETTS1) December 10, 2023

We’ll see what happens with women’s volleyball TV coverage going forward. But this wasn’t a good day for it.