Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; A volleyball sign hangs in the stands before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska women’s volleyball put on a show of epic proportions on Wednesday night. The Huskers played a match on Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium, where the Husker football team has played football since 1923. The scenes from the match were absolutely incredible. They also turned in a world record for women’s sports attendance, as Nebraska announced that 92,003 fans attended the special event. As it turns out, the event paid off in a big way for Big Ten Network.

BTN touted a boon for the network on Thursday. “A TV record to accompany a world record,” they posted. The network said an average of 518,000 tuned into the event. That figure made it “the most-watched non-conference volleyball event in Big Ten Network history.” The network launched in 2007.

Additionally, BTN revealed that “last night’s broadcast was the No. 2 all-time regular season @NCAAVolleyball audience across all networks.”

With 518,000 viewers, Volleyball Day in Nebraska was the most-watched non-conference volleyball event in Big Ten Network history. Last night's broadcast was the No. 2 all-time regular season NCAA Volleyball audience across all networks.

Nebraska Volleyball’s spectacle was sensationally done. It seemed to take a lot to get to this point, and to see it all pay dividends is really great to see. There’s been a significant uptick in women’s sports popularity and this proves that trend is here to stay.

It’s also reflective of how loyal the Nebraska fanbase is and how appreciative they are of their sports teams. It isn’t just about football there in Lincoln, even if the sport remains king across the country.

