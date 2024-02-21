On Tuesday, ESPN released its latest This is SportsCenter ad, featuring former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

In addition to Moreno, the ad features SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe.

Take a look.

Uniquely, different English and Spanish versions of the ad were created. The Spanish version features Mauricio Pedroza and SportsCenter anchor Jorge Eduardo Sanchez instead of Briscoe. The concept is similar, though Pedroza and Sanchez exit the elevator instead of standing quietly like Briscoe.

The timing of this ad’s release works out well for both ESPN and the UFC. Moreno will fight Brandon Royval in the main event of a UFC Fight Night event airing on ESPN+ this Saturday.

“Early mornings are part of the job here at ESPN. Whether it’s your team hyping you up or a cup of coffee, we all have to find a way to bring the energy,” said ESPN executive Seth Ader in a network press release. “But more importantly, this spot is an example of how This is SportsCenter serves as an amazing platform to show the diversity of athletes and backgrounds in the sports universe.”

Recent This is SportsCenter ads since the campaign’s return last year have featured Jayson Tatum, the Vegas Golden Knights, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, and the Delta State Fighting Okra.

[ESPN]