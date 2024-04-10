The ESPN+ content library is expanding in an unexpected direction: cooking shows.

On Tuesday, it was announced that celebrity chef and former NFL player Tobias Dorzon will host a show called Timeout with Tobias on ESPN+.

The six-episode run, which is now live, features Dorzon cooking and chatting with athletes, including Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants.

“Timeout with Tobias” whisks its audience away on a tantalizing journey, as Chef Tobias welcomes a roster of star athletes to his kitchen to don aprons instead of jerseys. From the aromatic Seafood Gumbo he concocts with the New York Jets’ Tanzel Smart to the exquisite flavors of King Crab Asian Garlic Noodles he prepares with NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux, each episode is a feast for the senses. “Timeout with Tobias” is more than a cooking show, it’s an experience that combines the excitement of sports with the art of cooking. Viewers will be treated to compelling stories from their favorite athletes, fun games that put a competitive spin on the cooking process, and ultimately, dishes that are as memorable as they are delicious.

Here’s a trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orchard Operations (@orchardoperations)

Dorzon’s star has exploded in recent years thanks to many appearances on Food Network. He’s a multiple-time winner of Guy’s Grocery Games and has also starred in the last three editions of Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions bracketed cooking series, including making the Final Four in the third season.

ESPN+ branching out into cooking shows might seem a bit odd, but there is a pretty strong sports connection here. Dorzon played for Jackson State in college, had NFL stints with the Bucs and Titans, and spent time in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Several athletes are appearing on the show with Dorzon, who seemed destined for his own show as his star has risen in recent years. The only real surprise is that his show landed at ESPN rather than Food Network.

Both ESPN and Andscape partnered to help create Timeout with Tobias, with Jason Aidoo, Mary Almonte, and Orchard Operations’ Dez White serving as executive producers.

[ESPN]