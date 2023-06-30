Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of an ESPN microphone during the first half of a Colorado Buffaloes spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

For those in the industry, Friday was a fresh reminder of just how cutthroat the business side of sports media can be.

The layoffs at ESPN are continuing, as the network’s latest round of layoffs has claimed some notable names from the network’s coverage. On Friday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that ESPN had sent out an internal memo Friday morning discussing this and that around 20 on-air personalities were expected to be let go in this new round of layoffs.

The Worldwide Leader has cut quite a lot of prominent figures over the last few months, including executives Russell Wolff and Mike Soltys, as part of wider cost-cutting at parent corporation Disney, has already previously mandated three rounds of layoffs, which cut around 7,000 employees across the wider company.

NBA on ABC/ESPN lead analyst Jeff Van Gundy was the first name to trickle out Friday. Since then, several on-air personalities have been let go by ESPN, in addition to Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, LaPhonso Ellis, Steve Young, Suzy Kolber, Matt Hasselbeck and Todd McShay have all been laid off Friday.

Needless to say, it was a harrowing day for those who the industry, who either saw their colleagues and peers being let go or have once been a part of these vicious cycles of layoffs themselves.

A lot of talented and hard working people are being let go by ESPN today. Praying for all my ESPN colleagues and their families who have been impacted. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 30, 2023

Some really good people at their jobs and some that have put in real equity into @espn both behind and now IN front of the cameras are being let go. Tough to see in an industry that is ever evolving. Feel for them. ????❤️ — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 30, 2023

There are some enormously talented folks being let go today. Suzy and LaPhonso were two of the kindest folks I've crossed paths with in this biz. LaPhonso has a stunning lack of ego for being in that position. I better he never turned down a request from ESPN PR over the years. https://t.co/p637IrBz4C — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) June 30, 2023

Classy statement. Today's ESPN news is obviously brutal. But for me the larger story are the rounds & rounds of cuts at ESPN (everywhere in media obviously) of the behind-the-scenes people whose names you don't know. These people were the DNA of ESPN. They bled that place. https://t.co/rjfBAvJBai — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 30, 2023

Today sucks man. So many good humans dealing with lay offs at ESPN today. Hope they all land on a cloud. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 30, 2023

Having been through a couple layoffs at ESPN, I know how difficult today is. Wishing my former colleagues the best. I know they’ll find their place. Also not great when people play the why this person and not that person game. Realize that when certain on-air latent lose their… — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 30, 2023

Awkward, soulful hug to all the talented men and women ESPN let go. Run toward the light, good people. Disney may have just accidentally given you a parting gift: Freedom can unlock unseen possibilities in ways comfort and safety can’t. — Dan — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 30, 2023

This is a sad and shocking day for so many who were let go by ESPN today. My heart goes out to each and everyone who gave it their all whether or not they were asked to because they loved being a part of what was a work family. ? — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 30, 2023

This espn stuff should have been handled better. They treating it like NFL cut day. — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 30, 2023

Wow today is a really horrible day on Twitter, what is going on in sports journalism — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) June 30, 2023

Some really, really surprising layoffs today at ESPN. Lotta terrific, veteran talent walking out the door. https://t.co/a7C40vsq7E — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 30, 2023

When ESPN went through a massive layoff in 2015 (that was day when about 350 people were cut and it was nuts then too), @SuzyKolber paid tribute to the men and women who lost their jobs. Today, Suzy lost hers.https://t.co/RsKdK7ai8y — Ken Fang — Very Asian With a Blue Checkmark (@fangsbites) June 30, 2023

Suzy Kolber is a pioneer and a legend. She, like others laid off today, always will be remembered and missed. https://t.co/yVODbL7lDl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2023

Sending much love to my friends & former ESPN colleagues today. Today sucks. No way around that. But what I will tell you is – esp for those in front of the camera-there is an incredible amount of opportunity out there. Last year at NBC was the best year of my career. Godspeed. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) June 30, 2023

Tough day.

I remember my "wave" a few years ago.

I asked if there was anything wrong with the quality of my segments.

They said "This isn't about quality."

That statement sticks with me.. https://t.co/DY0tLazKFE — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 30, 2023

We certainly hope that everyone affected by today’s layoffs can land on their feet.