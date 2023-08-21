Photo credit: First Take

After already appearing on nearly every TV talk show in existence this year, Stephen A. Smith ventured onto Family Feud, and it wasn’t great.

Smith was back on First Take Monday morning after his latest summer vacation, and the show began with a clip from his appearance on Family Feud, which premiered over the weekend. The Smith family went head to head with talk show host Tamron Hall.

Stephen A. Smith was shutout by Tamron Hall on Family Feud pic.twitter.com/JAHyBhmbgb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 21, 2023

“It was not the greatest representation of the Smith family,” he admitted. “I did kinda what I had to; had two number one answers…but we could’ve done better as a family. We lost. We got shutout.”

Losing in Family Feud is one thing, but getting beat 560-0 is an embarrassing defeat. According to Smith, Hall cheated. Instead of bringing her relatives to Family Feud, she brought people from her talk show, which had Smith wishing he recruited a cast of First Take contributors to the competition.

“We supposed to be Family Feud but she had executive producers and researchers,” Smith ranted, griping about Hall’s roster. “I could’ve brought the crew.”

Despite attempting to carry his team with two number one answers, Smith said he was a little rattled by the response to his niece being on the show.

“It was my niece on the end…who all the men there were drooling at,” Smith complained. “It was p***ing me off and distracting me. I don’t like people looking at my niece like that. The point I’m making is this, it was not the greatest representation of the Smith family. There were some other relatives I might need to have.”

Smith said he was annoyed by the showing, adding that it took him about three weeks to get over the loss to Hall. While Smith may have been irritated by his family’s performance, the feeling seemed to be mutual.

During the show, Smith was asked to provide a place where he wouldn’t want to spend his 100th birthday, to which the First Take host quickly answered, “your relatives.” The relatives standing to his left didn’t appear too pleased with him being so eager to shun them. Hopefully, the Smith family can remain strong through Steve Harvey’s efforts at breaking them apart.

[First Take]