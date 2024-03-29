May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Greenberg blasted Golden State Warriors’ star Draymond Green on Friday’s episode of Get Up. But the ESPN analyst also surprisingly directed some harsh words at Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr and star Steph Curry.

For those who missed it, Green got ejected just minutes into Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic after complaining about a call. It’s just the latest on-court incident involving Green, including two suspensions this season, one for grabbing an opponent in a chokehold, the other for striking a player in the face.

Seth Greenberg goes in on Draymond Green and the Warriors on Get Up. "Don't play the dude. He's absolutely killing your culture, your identity, and basically everything that you built." pic.twitter.com/be4h6y39Hk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2024

Greenberg ripped Green for using his The Draymond Green Show podcast to apologize for his actions. Then he blamed Kerr and Curry for not taking charge.

“What’d I think of it? [It] was a joke, to be honest with you,” Greenberg said, when asked about Green’s remarks. “I mean, look, he can say all he wants about he understands what he has to do. The problem is he’s like the boy who cried wolf. To me, I don’t only blame Draymond. I blame the organization. You can’t continue to say, ‘Alright,’ and put him right back in the game.”

The Warriors are 38-34 and in 10th place in the Western Conference, and Greenberg said with the team going nowhere, it’s time to take a tougher stand against Green.

“You talk about the dynasty of the Golden State Warriors. It’s over, it’s done,” Greenberg said. “The coach who created it is in that locker room has to take ownership of what’s going on. Don’t play the dude. He’s absolutely killing your culture, your identity, and basically everything that you built.

“Your actions as a coach, as an organization, have to be a whole lot stronger. You can’t just say, ‘Hey I know it’s Draymond, we’re disappointed.’ If I’m Steph Curry, that’s your locker room. … You’ve got to take a stronger stand. Steve Kerr’s got to take a stronger stand.”

Seth Greenberg goes in on Draymond Green and the Warriors on Get Up. "Don't play the dude. He's absolutely killing your culture, your identity, and basically everything that you built." pic.twitter.com/be4h6y39Hk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2024

Greenberg continued his tirade, saying the Warriors need to rebuild anyway, so why not start with Green.

“The Golden State Warriors aren’t going anywhere. You’re going to have to blow this thing up,” Greenberg said. “So why not make a strong statement saying, ‘You know what, we’ve got to go on.'”

[Awful Announcing on Twitter/X]