Screen grab: The Pat McAfee Show

Bill Belichick is officially joining the media. And he’s doing so with The Pat McAfee Show.

Nearly one month after teasing a “big” guest for his annual Draft Spectacular simulcast, McAfee officially unveiled that said guest will, in fact, be the former New England Patriots head coach. Belichick joined Wednesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show to announce the news and explain why he was willing to make his media debut as a part of the program.

“I’m looking forward to it. Draft day, draft weekend’s always an exciting time for everybody. For the teams that are building their teams and the fans and everybody involved in it. It’s a great event,” Belichick said. “I’m looking forward to seeing it from the other side.”

Pat McAfee announces that Bill Belichick will be joining his show's Draft Spectacular next week, with Belichick joining today's show to reveal the news. pic.twitter.com/upD1pPqpiT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2024

While Belichick’s initial answer might have sounded like it belonged in a press release, he proceeded to open up over the course of his ensuing interview with McAfee. Over the course of their more than 20-minute discussion, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach displayed plenty of personality while providing insight into what it’s like for teams as they prepare for the draft.

Obviously, landing Belichick for the Draft Spectacular is a massive get for The Pat McAfee Show, as there will be no shortage of options for viewers during next Thursday’s first round. It also hints at Belichick having a potential long-term presence on PMS, as McAfee has publicly recruited the three-time NFL Coach of the Year for weekly hits for the 2024 NFL season.

Wednesday’s announcement was certainly interesting from a timing standpoint, as it came just hours after ESPN published a report regarding Belichick’s failed pursuit of the Atlanta Falcons’ head coaching job after parting ways with the Patriots following the 2023 campaign. Included in that report — which PMS had questioned earlier in Wednesday’s show — was the news that Belichick is expected to announce a deal with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in the near future.

[Awful Announcing on X]