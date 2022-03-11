On Friday, ESPN announced a new multi-year extension for play by play Mark Jones. Jones, who became the regular play by play broadcaster for the Sacramento Kings prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, has been with the company since 1990.

In a statement, Jones said he was “thrilled” to remain with the company.

Jones said: “This is where I want to be. I’m absolutely thrilled to continue this unimaginable journey through sports at ESPN with the most talented people in the industry. I think about walking into the NBA Today and SportsCenter studios in 1990 with a chance to document the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, and almost 32 years later I’m covering another all-time legend in LeBron James. I’m elated by the opportunities I’ve had. I’ve even interviewed our first Black President Barack Obama. I’ve always loved ESPN, never more than when they allowed me to call my daughter’s [Sophia, a freshman at San Jose State] college basketball game which will always be an indelible moment for the Jones family.”

Jones’ work mostly falls under the radar (unless Washington Huskies football is involved), and his ability to call both college football and the NBA makes him a quite useful broadcaster for ESPN.

His extension comes days after ESPN announced a new multi-year deal with Doris Burke, who occasionally calls NBA games alongside Jones.

[ESPN]