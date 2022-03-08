Doris Burke is incredible at her job, and has become a mainstay of ESPN’s NBA coverage.

Thankfully for viewers, she won’t be leaving any time soon. ESPN announced today that Burke has agreed to a multiyear extension to remain at the network.

ESPN’s initial announcement was brief, but the bullet points:

The Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning analyst will continue her high-profile assignments:

ESPN and ABC NBA games throughout the regular season and NBA Playoffs

NBA Finals on ESPN Radio

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

It also included this statement from ESPN VP Tim Corrigan:

Doris is recognized and admired across the media industry and in the NBA for her ability to educate, inform, entertain, and teach the game. Her passion for the craft combined with her ability to connect and build trust with the audience is as good as anyone in the business. Doris is a star and we are thrilled to continue with her trailblazing career.

This is one of the rare occasions where a press release statement from an executive might not go far enough, such is the respect for Burke in the industry. ESPN’s top NBA booth has been stable for years, but if Jeff Van Gundy or Mark Jackson were to leave, Burke would seem like the obvious candidate to step in at this point. Had she wanted to explore her options, she almost certainly would have been able to pick her destination (though given the current NBA media landscape, moving to Turner was probably the only other national option.)

In any case, we’re glad she’s sticking around at ESPN. Her voice and presence in the biggest games there is a real asset for both the company and for viewers.

[ESPN]