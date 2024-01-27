Photo Credit: ESPN

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick missed out on the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job, with the Falcons instead hiring Raheem Morris. ESPN’s Marcus Spears and the rest of the NFL Live cast on Friday discussed this on Friday, detailing how he believes Belichick should have never interviewed for the job in the first place.

The NFL Live cast specifically discussed Belichick’s future on Friday after missing out on the Falcons gig, where Spears offered a rather interesting comparison to Belichick’s decision to interview with Atlanta, comparing the legendary coach to someone who should “stop going to the club”.

“You know what it is,” said Spears. “It’s like when it’s time to stop going to the club. We love going out right, it was just beautiful. We would go in there, buy a table, and have the drinks come with the sparkly things coming out of it. Everybody would be looking over like who is that over at the party there spending all that money. And everybody wanna be part of your VIP section.

“And then you get old. You walk in the club when you are 40 and you are looking around and are like what the he** are these young kids doing? I can’t believe I acted like that one day. That’s what it is. I thought Bill Belichick was going to be interviewing these teams, but I was absolutely wrong when it came to that.”

It may seem like a pretty wild comparison from Spears, but it actually starts to make a bit of sense when you really think about it. Plenty of NFL media members have criticized him in recent years for being a bit out of touch when it comes to the coaching game.

It is also odd to see someone with the career accomplishments of Belichick interviewing multiple times for a head coaching position with a struggling team in the first place.

Belichick could have just been weighing his options to see if he was ever even interested in the job. But is there really all that much that the Falcons needed to hear from Belichick in terms of his resume?

It’s pretty well documented that Belichick is one of the greatest defensive-minded head coaches of all time. But with just two coaching jobs remaining across the NFL, it sure seems like Belichick’s coaching career may come to an end whether he wants it to or not.

