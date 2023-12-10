ESPN’s Malika Andrews got a rude welcome Saturday during the NBA In-Season Tournament, as fans loudly booed the reporter during her introduction.

After the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Cup, the PA announcer in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena introduced Andrews to present tournament awards.

There were audible boos from the crowd.

The crowd booed Malika Andrews pic.twitter.com/RokAXUhC7V — Buzzer Sports (@Bzrsports) December 10, 2023

The moment was particularly awkward as it drowned out not only Andrews’ intro, but her own introduction of members of a local Boys & Girls Club who were standing behind her holding medals to present to the winning players.

Fan footage of malika andrews getting booed at the lakers vs Indiana game pic.twitter.com/1nbF5ykg7C — balling (@Chatnigga101) December 10, 2023

So why all the vitriol aimed at Andrews in such an innocent situation?

The reporter made headlines recently when former NFL star Dez Bryant called Andrews a “puppet” for not covering the NBA’s handling of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey’s alleged relationship with a minor. Bryant accused Andrews of “crucifying” former Alabama star Brandon Miller, now with the Charlotte Hornets, for his tangential and non-criminal role in a fatal shooting earlier this year.

Many fans jumped in on X/Twitter to amplify Bryant’s outrage. Stephen A. Smith came out in defense of Andrews, saying the NBA Today and NBA Countdown host had to be cautious on the Giddey case.

Andrews originally earned the wrath of fans during the NBA Draft, when she brought up Miller’s situation involving the shooting.

Andrews’ rude welcome in Las Vegas surprised many fans, and her critics and defenders faced off on X/Twitter about the incident.

She's always bringing up negative stuff about black athletes and not whites who do questionable things — kymor (@kymor23) December 10, 2023

Miles Bridges getting standing ovations. Malika Andrews getting booed for what exactly? — #FinsUp 🐬 9-3 (@QuannyNitro) December 10, 2023

Men of culture, let’s continue this trend, boo her at every event 😂😂 — YungShabazz (@WHOTFIsdaquan) December 10, 2023

Those are real fans. I don’t tolerate anyone who would slander Kobe’s legacy. Especially her postmortem slander. 🐍 — Danny (@DannyCage88) December 10, 2023

this is pathetic. she was 100% right, as a journalist and as a host, bringing up brandon miller’s situation on draft night. everyone wants journalism until it makes them uncomfortable. — Ken LaVicka (Pat Kelsey smedium shirt dealer) (@KLV1063) December 10, 2023



[Buzzer Sports; Photo Credit: ESPN]