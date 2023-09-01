Photo credit: ESPN

With ESPN Radio ushering in another new lineup of shows beginning next week, Jay Williams signed off the morning show for the last time on Thursday.

Williams was featured on ESPN Radio’s morning show for three years until his tenure came to a close this week. Chris Canty, Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon have been tabbed to lead off the new lineup beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5.



“This show has gone through a lot of challenges, it’s gone through a lot of learning opportunities, as I like to categorize it. And it’s been an absolute pleasure,” Williams said as he thanked the behind-the-scenes cast. “It takes a lot of conversations. It takes a lot of thought. A lot of people have to bring it each and every day.”

Williams also offered gratitude to his former co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman. “Those guys are always my brothers and I know they will strive and continue to do incredible things.”

“Lastly, to everybody out there who listens, who’s chimed in with us, who stayed with us through all the ups and downs, I appreciate you. Now, you’re gonna have a new show…and that show’s gonna be great. Stick with it, stay with it.”

Williams joined ESPN Radio to launch a morning show alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Zubin Mehenti in Aug. 2020. At the time, the choice was met with some skepticism, considering Johnson was the only host with any radio experience. Mehenti left the show after a few months to focus on his health, and was eventually replaced by Max Kellerman.

In June, Williams revealed his contract with ESPN was set to expire this summer during an appearance on Pat Beverley’s Barstool Sports podcast. Two weeks later, it was reported that ESPN was going to move on from its morning radio show Keyshawn, J-Will and Max.

Keyshawn and Kellerman were part of ESPN’s latest round of layoffs earlier this summer, while Williams continued to fill in on his own radio show. But now, the seemingly never-ending revolving door of hosts and shows will continue to spin for ESPN Radio, without Williams.

