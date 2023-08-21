An ESPN Radio logo from 2023.

The endless revolving door that is ESPN Radio’s lineup will go under another transformation.

There have been questions for a while about what’s ahead for ESPN Radio, as that side of the company has been in a lot of flux recently, including ending morning show Keyshawn, JWill & Max and afternoon show Fitz & Harry while laying off Keyshawn Johnson, Max Kellerman, and Jason Fitz. Well, on Monday the Worldwide Leader announced its new national weekday lineup from 6 a.m.-1 a.m. ET, which is set to kick off on Tuesday, Sept, 5.

Last month, Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post reported that the network had set its new morning show, tabbing Chris Canty, Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon for that slot. And ESPN confirmed The Post’s reporting with Monday’s announcement. Though, the show name is yet to be announced.

Canty has co-hosted national ESPN Radio afternoon show Canty and Carlin with Chris Carlin since April 2022. Carlin is expected to remain as a piece of the ESPN Radio afternoon lineup, as he will host the 12-3 p.m. slot with Joe Fortenbaugh, Meanwhile, Cohen has been working in mornings on Sirius XM, co-hosting Morning Men on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Mike Babchik and former New York Jet Willie Colon. He’ll leave that show for this role. Smallmon has been working for ESPN Radio as a national update anchor since last year. She previously worked on the morning show at ESPN St. Louis.

Following Canty, Cohen and Smallmon, will be Greeny with signature host Mike Greenberg, who will continue in his 10 a.m.-12 p.m. slot. The midway window will kick off following Greenberg’s show with a new show hosted by Carlin and Fortenbaugh (name TBD). Fortenbaugh joined ESPN fulltime in August 2020. Most recently, he co-hosted the 7-9 p.m. window. Prior to ESPN, he was a local radio show host in San Francisco.

The afternoon drive window features veteran ESPN Radio host Freddie Coleman (replacing Fitz) moving to 3-7 p.m. alongside Harry Douglas. Then, Amber Wilson is joined by Ian Fitzsimmons for an expanded three-hour (7-10 p.m.) window to begin ESPN Radio’s evening lineup.

GameNight, hosted by Q Myers, returns to weekdays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Myers will be joined by a rotating team of co-hosts from across the country for this new, national ESPN Radio show. From 1-6 a.m., SportsCenter AllNight, hosted by Jay Reynolds, Jim Basquil, and a variety of other hosts, provides a comprehensive recap of the night’s sports news and highlights and sets the stage for the following day.

“All of the pieces really came together for this exciting new weekday lineup, featuring a deep team of credible and diverse voices,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive editor & head of event & studio production in a statement. “The combination of ESPN fan favorites and respected voices from across the radio industry, led by the powerful trio of Evan, Chris and Michelle in the morning, will provide listeners with engaging conversations and a personal connection with the hosts, only found on radio.”

