Heading into Tuesday, there was no apparent feud between popular sports radio personalities Mike Greenberg and Fred Toucher. That might be about to change, after Toucher’s inflammatory, NSFW remarks about the ESPN host.

On Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich show, Toucher noted a recent interview featuring Greenberg. The host of ESPN’s morning show Get Up and longtime ESPN Radio personality talked about the importance of scripting out “teases” to help maintain a show’s audience after commercial breaks.

Toucher prefaced his remarks by calling Greenberg a “no-talent p***k.”

“This guy who’s making all this money, listen to his advice: ‘If you’re not writing out your teases, you’re not hosting a show,'” Toucher said. “He’s like, ‘You could be the funniest guy, the most interesting guy. You could know the most about sports. But it doesn’t mean anything if you’re not holding people over the breaks.’”

Toucher went on to say Greenberg’s remarks were “a hacky, dumb thing to say.” The rant about Greenberg start at around the 29:30 mark in Hour 4 of the show’s Tuesday morning podcast. And the entire show spent about five minutes sharing stories and information about Greenberg that put the highly paid ESPN host in an unflattering light with more quotes below.

“He would come in on a show that he didn’t work on and ask me or the other interns to… print out this, as you said, massive stack of information that he would not refer to once during the show.”

“If you require to do a radio show a dossier of material you’re an idiot.”

“All you need is one person, assuming it’s the right person, to like what you do. And that’s Mike Greenberg’s career. Somebody at ESPN really likes him cause I don’t know anybody else who does.”

Greenberg is one of the most visible personalities on ESPN. After his longtime tenure as a SportsCenter anchor and radio host at Mike & Mike with Mike Golic, he now fills a number of roles at the network. Greenberg hosts Get Up on television, Greeny on radio, and also anchored the NFL Draft and NBA Countdown this year.

Toucher has endured some much-publicized issues this year, including throat surgery, divorce proceedings, and a stay in an alcohol detox facility that led to his week-long absence from his show.

