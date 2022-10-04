ESPNMLBBy Joe Lucia on

As part of its new TV deal with MLB, ESPN has the exclusive rights to the expanded Wild Card round of the Postseason, which first went into effect this season.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced the broadcast teams for the four series, along with which series each will call.

  • Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney (Phillies/Padres vs Mets/Braves)
  • Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez (Phillies/Padres vs Cardinals)
  • Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers (Rays/Mariners vs Guardians)
  • Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey (Rays/Mariners vs Blue Jays)

None of this comes as much of a surprise, especially since it was reported last week that Kay and Rodriguez would be getting a series.

The Wild Card round begins this Friday, October 7th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. All games will air on ESPN networks. The Division Series begins on Tuesday, October 11th, with Fox airing the National League playoffs this year and TBS airing the American League playoffs.

[ESPN]

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia