As part of its new TV deal with MLB, ESPN has the exclusive rights to the expanded Wild Card round of the Postseason, which first went into effect this season.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced the broadcast teams for the four series, along with which series each will call.

⚾️ ESPN announces commentary teams for exclusive coverage of the 2022 #MLBWildCard Series on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 Schedule will be announced soon pic.twitter.com/qmenoaxCnT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 4, 2022

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney (Phillies/Padres vs Mets/Braves)

Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, Alden Gonzalez (Phillies/Padres vs Cardinals)

Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Jesse Rogers (Rays/Mariners vs Guardians)

Dave Flemming, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian, Coley Harvey (Rays/Mariners vs Blue Jays)

None of this comes as much of a surprise, especially since it was reported last week that Kay and Rodriguez would be getting a series.

The Wild Card round begins this Friday, October 7th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. All games will air on ESPN networks. The Division Series begins on Tuesday, October 11th, with Fox airing the National League playoffs this year and TBS airing the American League playoffs.

[ESPN]