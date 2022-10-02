For the first time ever, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Lawrence, Kansas.

After the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday to improve to 5-0, ESPN announced that College GameDay will go to Lawrence for next Saturday’s edition of the popular college football pregame show.

IT’S HAPPENING COLLEGE GAMEDAY IS COMING TO LAWRENCE KANSAS GO CRAZY pic.twitter.com/XGks8AYbYt — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 2, 2022

? ? ? GET READY, LAWRENCE!! We're coming to KU for the first time EVER ? A battle of the unbeatens: @TCUFootball vs. @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/62koUvUnO3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 2, 2022

Fans were excited to share the news about GameDay in Lawrence! ? pic.twitter.com/ZfHkqFz0nY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 2, 2022

It’s sure to be a wild environment in Lawrence, with Kansas hosting TCU in the early window at 12 p.m. ET on FS1 (right when College GameDay concludes on ESPN). TCU is also undefeated and annihilated No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday, 55-24.

So, while the Jayhawks’ success is one of the top stories in college football this season, and that may have been enough for ESPN’s decision, the game vs TCU is actually a very intriguing Big 12 matchup featuring two unbeaten teams.

Kansas is making a remarkable jump in year two under head coach Lance Leipold (previously the University at Buffalo head coach from 2015-20). The Jayhawks went 2-10 in 2021 after an 0-9 season under Les Miles in 2020. Kansas last won at least five games in 2009 (5-7) and last had a winning season in 2008 (8-5; won the Insight Bowl).

Maybe the juggernaut basketball school — and 2022 NCAA Tournament champion — is actually a legitimately good football school now too.

GameDay officially going to Kansas next week. That's gonna be cool. FWIW, it was in Lawrence back in January for hoops. Wondering how often a school has gotten GameDay for football and basketball in the same calendar year. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 2, 2022

