ESPN’s College GameDay college football pregame show was broadcast live from Clemson, South Carolina this week ahead of the Tigers’ top-10 showdown with the NC State Wolfpack. However, the GameDay crew was missing one iconic member – the legendary Lee Corson.

ESPN analyst Reice Davis announced during the beginning of the broadcast that Corso would not be part of the show on Saturday morning after he woke up feeling “under the weather.”

Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now. Thinking of you, Coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kc2mOxAVJU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

“The great Lee Corso, a staple of this show, woke up this morning feeling a little bit under the weather,” Davis said. “So we went and made sure he had it checked out. He’s feeling much better now, we’re happy to report.”

Even though Corso wasn’t part of Saturday morning’s show, that didn’t stop him from sharing his opinion about the game through his colleagues. According to the GameDay team, Corso blamed his illness on his decision to pick against the Tigers, saying “I’m never talking bad about Clemson again.”

“At one point, he told the doctors ‘I feel this way because I said that Clemson was overrated,” Davis said.

“He’s in his typical Lee Corso sense of humor this morning,” Kirk Herbstreit added.

At 87 years of age, the GameDay crew is naturally a little more careful about Corso’s health. But it sounds like he’s feeling better and will likely return to the crew next week. But he did miss his chance to pick against the Tigers in Clemson.

“He doesn’t back down from his statements, though,” Desmond Howard said. “He’d love to be here and take on this crowd.”

UPDATE: Chris Fowler tweeted a video updating everyone about Corso’s condition, saying that “something didn’t feel right today, he just wanted to have some tests done” and that “he’s feeling fine and in good spirits.”

Update after speaking with Mr Corso. He was cracking jokes and feeling OK. ?? pic.twitter.com/A8v7zyOlMH — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 1, 2022

[College GameDay]