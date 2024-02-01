Chris “Mad Dog” Russo continued his crusade against the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Not that anyone should be surprised, but Chris “Mad Dog” Russo isn’t letting the analytics-crazed Detroit Lions off the hook. Just a few days after taking aim at Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the “data freaks” on his Sirius XM show, Russo doubled down on his initial critique, questioning the team’s decision to forgo field goals and referencing legendary coach Vince Lombardi and Packers announcer Ray Scott in his trademark passionate style.

This is classic Mad Dog. From Lombardi to the unhinged rant. pic.twitter.com/gaGFaGm3VZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 31, 2024

“Take the Points. TAKE THE POINTS.”

“It’s 24-10 in the fourth quarter, he’s got a fourth-and-3 at whatever it is — the 28-yard-line — and this guy decides to go for it when a field goal gives you a three-score lead,” questioned Russo. “I’ll tell you right now, the Lion fan is sick. This is a franchise that has never been to a Super Bowl. They had the Niners dead to (inaudible) rights, and America wants to see the Lions. I don’t want to see San Francisco under any circumstance. We wanted Detroit!”

In the ongoing debate about analytics versus gut instinct in football, Jeff Saturday interjected another perspective:

He countered Russo’s fiery criticism of the Detroit Lions’ analytics-driven coaching by highlighting their success on 4th down conversions. As Nate Atkins pointed out, the Lions boasted a strong 75% conversion rate (15 out of 20) on 4th and 3 or fewer attempts during the regular season, maintaining a perfect 2-for-2 record in the playoffs.

However, Saturday didn’t shy away from addressing the Lions’ kicking woes. He specifically mentioned the “bad kicker,” or Michael Badgley, whose career field goal percentage from 28 yards and beyond stands at a dismal 45% (9 out of 20). This troubling statistic makes Badgley the worst high-volume kicker in NFL history within that distance range.

“Oh, nonsense…Last year, you know what he was from the 40s? 11-of-13, and he kicked a 54-yarder against Tampa the week before,” said Russo. “Dan Campbell, what are you doing?!? We know you’re a nice guy; you represent Detroit and all that nonsense. That was as hideous a performance in postseason play that I’ve ever seen.”

[Awful Announcing on X]