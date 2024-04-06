Screengrab: ESPN

While the Women’s Final Four excitement dominated Friday, another headline emerged — Aliyah Boston’s impressive debut as a broadcaster. ESPN’s already stellar studio team was further bolstered by the presence of the former South Carolina star, who might soon be sharing the court with Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever.

This wasn’t exactly new territory for the 22-year-old Boston, who’s already honed her analyst skills on Peacock’s Big Ten women’s basketball broadcasts. So, her voice already carries weight in the college game. But stepping into the ESPN studio for the Final Four was a whole new level. Her insightful commentary undeniably captured the spotlight, captivating viewers in Cleveland and everywhere else tuned in – and her first national audience was thoroughly impressed.

Aliyah Boston is so pleasant and likable. Can’t imagine doing what she’s doing on the floor and on the mic. And at age 22! — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 6, 2024

Aliyah Boston is BEAMING with pride for this South Carolina team on the pregame show The way Carolyn and Chiney come in with the validation >>> pic.twitter.com/Jb1LUgOEc7 — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) April 5, 2024

Is Aliyah Boston crushing it at the desk or what??!! #MarchMadness — Gal Pal Sports (@GalPalSports) April 5, 2024

And it wasn’t just Boston’s studio presence that earned her praise, either. She was able to work the sideline and had a rather heartwarming interview with her former head coach in, Dawn Staley, who turned the tables on Boston and used the interview to praise her former player.

Curious about the halftime adjustments, Boston, who shares a strong bond with Staley, jokingly inquired if the coach unleashed a halftime tirade, given South Carolina’s explosive 29-6 run in the second half against NC State.

“I absolutely yelled, but look, this is a proud moment,” explained Staley. “To be, just on the other side of this mic, proud of your professionalism; proud that you know the game so much that you’re representing at the highest level. God is good to you.”

Aliyah Boston interviewed Dawn Staley after South Carolina’s win 🥹 pic.twitter.com/99omLcZ78o — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2024

Despite Boston attempting to steer the conversation towards her triumphant Gamecocks, who secured a national championship berth with their dominant win over the Wolfpack, Staley once again turned the spotlight back on her former player.

“I mean, we’re excited. This is the place we wanted to be,” Staley added. “We want to do it for you. We really want to take care of Sunday for you and the freshies because you gave basketball everything you had, and you came up short in your senior year. So, hopefully, we can turn the tables and win it for you. And if we do, freshies will be getting their rings.”

The interview ended on a touching note, with Boston and Staley sharing a heartfelt hug and declarations of love. This genuine moment quickly went viral on social media, garnering widespread praise.

I love this. Aliyah Boston did a great job interviewing her former coach. https://t.co/kJidCZmwqM — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) April 6, 2024

Aliyah Boston interviewing Dawn Staley is just POETIC!!!! 🥹🥹🥹 — Angel Gray (@Angel_Gray1) April 6, 2024

How cool is this?!! Dawn Staley is off to Sunday’s title game and she’s interviewed postgame by #Gamecock great Aliyah Boston (@aa_boston) @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/lVgg8qLdFa — Chaz R Frazier (@Chazf_tv) April 6, 2024

And Boston couldn’t help but share her excitement either.

God is so good. I just interviewed my coach after her final four victory 🥹 wow — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 6, 2024

[ESPN on X]