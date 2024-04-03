Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s studio coverage of the women’s tournament has undoubtedly helped the sport’s explosion in popularity.

The network’s women’s college basketball studio show features Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike. And it will soon feature another prominent women’s basketball star. The Worldwide Leader announced Wednesday that Aliyah Boston had been added to the desk for the remainder of the tournament, as its exclusive coverage of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship continues to elevate to new heights,

The WNBA All-Star and South Carolina alumna will join ESPN’s championship weekend desk live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. A 2022 NCAA champion and the top pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, she’ll team up with Duncan, Carter, Ogwumike and Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck.

“It is a dream to be a part of such a special weekend, and I’m so glad that God has opened this door for me. I could not be happier to join this incredible team,” Boston said. “As a player, there was no bigger thrill than the Final Four. I’m really excited to return, share my experience, and shine a light on the amazing players we’ll see take the court in Cleveland.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome such a legend to our set,” added Sara Gaiero, ESPN’s vice president of production. “Aliyah will bring great energy to our already stellar crew, and we cannot wait to watch what she brings to our coverage as someone who won the National Championship just two years ago.”

Boston’s arrival alongside ESPN’s seasoned analysts underscores the network’s investment in delivering well-rounded and captivating coverage of the women’s game.

[ESPN PR]