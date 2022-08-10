On Wednesday, ESPN announced the hiring of former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray as a college football analyst.

Per ESPN’s release, Murray will work as both a studio and a game analyst.

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, the SEC’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns, also joins ESPN’s analyst roster this season and will call a handful of games on SEC Network in addition to studio appearances.

Murray joined CBS in 2017, and worked as a game analyst. Last year, he primarily worked Mountain West games on CBS Sports Network.

A step up to SEC Network seems like the natural move for Murray, which brings him back to his SEC wheelhouse. Murray has called some SEC games when CBS had a doubleheader in recent years.

You can check out the rest of ESPN’s college football broadcaster lineup here.

