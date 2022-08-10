On Wednesday, ESPN revealed its dizzying list of college football broadcasters for the 2022 season.

From browsing the release, my main takeaway is that, while there are changes up and down the lineup, the network has kept its top teams intact.

Unsurprisingly, ABC’s top primetime team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe returns, as does the ESPN primetime team of Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, and Molly McGrath.

Nearly all of the other ESPN and ABC pairings remain unchanged, and are listed below.

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden

Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon

The one change there is reporter Tiffany Blackmon working with the Dave Flemming/Rod Gilmore pairing. Last year, Blackmon worked with Clay Matvick and Rocky Boiman, and Stormy Buonantony worked with Flemming and Gilmore. Buonantony will work with Beth Mowins and Kirk Morrison this season, while Dawn Davenport, who worked with Mowins and Morrison, will work with Matvick and Boiman.

In a previously announced change, Brock Osweiler replaces Mike Golic Jr working with Anish Shroff and reporter Taylor McGregor. New Fox broadcaster Jason Benetti has been replaced on Friday nights by Roy Philpott, who will work with Benetti’s former team, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra.

Former Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick is shifting to college football Thursdays, working with Matt Barrie and reporter Harry Lyles Jr.

The Brian Custer/Kelly Stouffer team has broken up, with Custer working with Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler and Stouffer working on the radio with Marc Kestecher and Ian Fitzsimmons. Max Starks, Kestecher’s former radio partner, will remain on the radio working with Mike Couzens, Fox’s former partner.

ACC Network and SEC Network mostly bring back their primary teams as well, with only a couple of reporter changes for ACC Network. Here are those six crews.

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris

Additional teams include Kevin Brown and Hutson Mason, John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia, Drew Carter and a to be announced analyst, and Connor Onion and Craig Haubert. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will call HBCU games on ESPNU Thursday nights, while Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, and Alex Chappell will serve as the Longhorn Network crew.

In case you didn’t want to read through all that, here’s a screenshot from ESPN’s release.

[ESPN]