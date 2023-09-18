Nexstar’s networks are back on DirecTV for the foreseeable future after the two parties announced a new carriage deal on Monday.

A brief release announced the new agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed.

DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) have officially reached a comprehensive new multi-year distribution agreement covering 176 Nexstar-owned local television stations and the company’s national cable news network, NewsNation. This follows the return of the television stations and NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse on the morning of Sept. 17.

On Sunday, Nexstar’s 176 affiliates were re-added to DirecTV’s lineup on what was called a temporary basis while both sides worked towards a new deal. Nexstar’s affiliates were pulled from DirecTV at the beginning of July and remained off of the carrier’s packages for two and a half months. But football season nudged both sides into action, thanks in part to Nexstar owning several ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC affiliates across the country in addition to the many CW affiliates it owns.

If anything, this shows the power of football. Nexstar’s stations were off the air on DirecTV for July and August, and it took one week of the NFL season for the networks to be re-added on a temporary basis before Monday’s agreement was announced.

