Add another name to the list of prominent figures in the sports media world who have tested positive for COVID-19: DAZN’s John Skipper.

According to a report on Tuesday from the Sports Business Journal, Skipper tested positive for the virus on March 16th. He was never hospitalized, recovered at home, and returned to work (remotely) at DAZN on Tuesday.

It was a roller coaster March for DAZN, who announced plans to expand to over 200 countries as part of the lead-up to the Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders fight on May 2nd. Those plans have seemingly been put on the back burner following that fight’s COVID-19 related postponement. On Monday, news broke that DAZN would be furloughing employees in departments centeted around broadcasting live games, and also planned on withholding rights fees from leagues because of postponements related to the global pandemic, the first outlet we know of that has taken such a step.

As for Skipper, he joined DAZN in May of 2018 as executive chairman following a shocking resignation as ESPN president in December of 2017.

[Sports Business Journal]