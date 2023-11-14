Photo credit: ESPN

Jim Harbaugh’s declaration that Michigan is “America’s team” has America predictably divided over what “America’s team” should look like.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Monday, Harbaugh claimed Michigan was now “America’s team” amid the backlash being directed at him and his program for its alleged involvement in an illegal sign-stealing scheme. While the NCAA’s investigation into the scandal is ongoing, Big Ten handed Harbaugh a three-game suspension, the first of which was served Saturday against Penn State.

“America loves a team that beats the odds, beats the adversity,” Harbaugh boasted, as his program endures the adversity it put itself in. “Overcomes what the naysayers, critics, so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team.”

That might be Harbaugh’s favorite kind of team, but Michigan definitely isn’t Shannon Sharpe’s favorite kind of team. Tuesday morning on First Take, Sharpe reacted to Harbaugh’s “America’s team,” and the Pro Football Hall of Famer doesn’t have much sympathy for the adversity Michigan is facing.

.@ShannonSharpe says Michigan is NOT America’s team 😳 “Americans don’t like cheaters.” pic.twitter.com/DwVm1iUMtN — First Take (@FirstTake) November 14, 2023



“Americans don’t like cheats,” Sharpe fired back at Harbaugh. “How does America feel about Lance Armstrong, and Sammy Sosa, and Mark McGwire, and the Houston Astros?”

The answer is that everyone feels differently about Sharpe’s examples. American sports fans have varying levels of disdain for steroid abusers and varying levels of disgust over the Houston Astros. In New York, the Astros are loathed. In Houston, they’re beloved. And in Miami, they probably don’t care all that much. Similarly, there are varying levels of outrage over Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal.

“Don Shula, who’s the winningest coach of all-time, you remember what he called Belichick? He called him Belicheat!” Sharpe continued, glossing over the fact that Jets fans still hold a grudge with Shula for Mudgate. “Americans don’t like cheaters. They don’t! They want to believe that what they’re seeing at home is that person beat you because he was better than you. That team beat you, because they were better than you. Not because you did something that was against the rules.

“So, for Jim Harbaugh to try to pin it, ‘Oh, we’re America’s team,’ No you’re not. You’re not…Because of his smugness, because of his cavalierness, I don’t think he’s a very likable coach. I really don’t. Now, maybe his team likes him, but outside of that Michigan fanbase, and they’re gonna like anybody that’s there. I don’t think he’s very likable.”

Sharpe, and several ESPN personalities, have taken strong stances against Harbaugh and his desire to portray Michigan as “America’s team.” But if you go over to Fox and check in on Colin Cowherd, he stood up and pledged allegiance to Harbaugh’s “America’s team” mantra. America passionately divided over a hot button issue? Sounds right.

But one group of people who will absolutely buy into Harbaugh’s pitch is Michigan’s players. Harbaugh probably doesn’t care what Shannon Sharpe or Colin Cowherd thinks about his “America’s team” speech. He cares about creating a narrative that his players and coaches can rally around. And that message appeared to work Saturday against Penn State.

