Host Laura Rutledge and analysts Roman Harper, Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum talk college football during the filming of the “SEC Nation” college football show, at the Plaza of the Americas on the University of Florida campus, in Gainesville, Florida, on Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 091821 Secnationufvbama 09

On Monday, SEC Network announced its programming lineup for the 2023 college football season, featuring many staples from previous seasons.

The new addition is Read & React, featuring Cole Cubelic and Roman Harper taking “a comprehensive deep dive into the key plays, players, units, and teams that changed the game each weekend.” The show debuts at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, September 4, and takes the place of Thinking Out Loud, hosted by Spencer Hall and Richard Johnson, in the lineup.

Out of Pocket, airing each Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, has a new cohost. Takeo Spikes will join Alyssa Lang on the show each week (last season, it was Andraya Carter) to “put a bow on the week that was in the SEC and look ahead at what’s to come.” The show will return on Wednesday, August 30.

Last season, Spikes was on SEC Football Final with host Dari Nowkhah, Chris Doering, and Benjamin Watson. That trio returns this season and will debut at the end of Week 1 action at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

The rest of the schedule remains unchanged. The Paul Finebaum Show airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET. SEC This Morning, hosted by Peter Burns and Doering, airs each Monday and Friday at 8 a.m. ET and returns on Friday, September 1. Burns, Lang, and Nowkhah share SEC Now hosting duties alongside analysts Spikes, Matt Stinchcomb, Doering, and Watson. The show airs at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. ET on Saturdays. SEC in 60 airs in primetime on Monday at 8 p.m. ET and SEC Inside airs each Tuesday in primetime at 8 p.m. ET, with the two shows returning on September 4 and September 5, respectively.

SEC Network’s two road shows also return unchanged, returning in Week 1. SEC Nation will air each Saturday at 10 a.m., but begins with a Thursday show on August 31 at 7 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri before South Dakota-Missouri. The Saturday debut takes place in Nashville. The cast of SEC Nation remains unchanged, featuring Laura Rutledge hosting along with analysts Finebaum, Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow. Marty & McGee, hosted by Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, will also be on the road at the SEC Nation host site every week, airing at 9 a.m. ET.

The sixth season of TrueSouth has also been greenlit and will debut on Tuesday, October 10. New episodes will premiere every two weeks.

[ESPN]