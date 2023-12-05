Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Alabama Crimson Tide react after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The final SEC Championship game on CBS led the way among the slate of conference championship games last weekend.

Alabama’s Playoff-altering win over Georgia averaged 17.519 million viewers on Saturday, the most-watched conference championship game of the 2023 season and the most-watched conference championship game since 2018 (another tight Alabama-Georgia game).

In primetime, Michigan’s dominant win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship was the most-watched game in the window, but a distant second to Alabama-Georgia on the day. 10.02 million viewers watched the game on Fox, a slight decline from Michigan’s win over Purdue last season.

As discussed over the weekend, Washington’s win over Oregon on Friday night in the final Pac-12 Championship game averaged 9.25 million viewers on ABC. It’s the largest audience ever for a Pac-12 title game.

At noon, Texas’ win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game averaged 7.89 million viewers on ABC. That’s, perhaps surprisingly, down from Kansas State’s overtime win over TCU last year.

Florida State’s rock fight victory over Louisville in the ACC Championship game drew 7.03 million viewers in primetime on ABC, more than doubling the audience for Clemson-UNC last season.

Viewership for the non-Power 5 title games was far lower. SMU-Tulane in the AAC Championship averaged 1.88 million viewers on ABC, head to head with the SEC Championship. Boise State-UNLV in the Mountain West title game averaged 1.26 million viewers on Fox in the same window, while Troy-Appalachian State in the Sun Belt title game averaged just 372,000 on ESPN. At noon, Miami-Toledo in the MAC Championship averaged 1.29 million viewers on ESPN.

