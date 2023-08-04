Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball for a first down against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

After 12-plus hours of uncertainty and conflicting reports on the future of the Pac-12, a very definite sledgehammer has dropped. And if it proves to be correct, the conference may not exist for much longer. Both Brett McMurphy of The Action Network and Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that Oregon and Washington are actually choosing to leave for the Big Ten:

Oregon and Washington informed Pac-12 presidents earlier that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. An invitation from the Big Ten is expected soon. https://t.co/KhebqNamPV — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

BREAKING: Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, becoming latest schools to leave Pac-12; putting Pac-12 future in doubt, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ ???https://t.co/FtVKNdjHuD — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

The acceptance of those schools if they did choose to join the Big Ten (especially at the lower initial level of media revenue distribution some reports had indicated was all that was being offered) always seemed likely, but ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that it now looks probable to be unanimous:

Sources: While there had been some initial pushback, the Big Ten vote is expected to be unanimous. First signature move of Tony Petitti's stint as Big Ten commissioner is on the cusp. https://t.co/MgGmPOdShm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

This comes after a bizarre 12-plus hours where the Pac-12 looked doomed, then set to survive, then uncertain. Now, its future looks more in question than ever. Without Oregon and Washington (and with those defections coming on the heels of last summer’s announced exits from USC and UCLA and this summer’s announced exit from Colorado), the conference would seem to be in real trouble.

And there’s already been significant talk of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah all heading to the Big 12. We’ll see if that happens. And we’ll see what happens to the other schools. But the long-discussed idea of Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten now seems to be happening. And that may spell the end for the Pac-12.