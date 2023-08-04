Oct 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff during Pac-12 Media Day at Pac-12 Network Studios. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For much of the last decade, the Pac-12’s football brand has been well described as “chaos.” In the since-2014 College Football Playoff format, the conference’s teams have posted only one appearance to date, a semifinal win and title game loss to Ohio State from Oregon in the inaugural 2014 season playoff. Since then, the conference has had some highly-ranked teams, but they’ve often lost to unranked opponents in late-night games, sometimes even on Fridays.

Those games, and the general zaniness that’s shown up in many late-night kicks even between unranked teams, have helped bolster #Pac12AfterDark. As a 2016 ESPN deep-dive on that hashtag illustrates, it was first used in October 2014 around USC’s upset of No. 10 Arizona. But it’s continued strong since then, and has become a go-to description for any level of Pac-12 pandemonium. And the latest wild Pac-12 late night finish appears to have not been a game at all, but a series of boardroom decisions.

On Thursday night, the conference looked dead, with one report even citing a source calling it “done” and saying “The whole thing’s falling apart.” But on Friday morning, the Pac-12 somehow looked alive, against the odds. And then, later Friday morning, it looked dead again. Or at least possibly dead. Possibly just resting. As of 12:15 p.m. Eastern Friday, its future remains far from certain. But what is certain is that this has been an absolutely wild 12-plus hours of often-contradictory reporting. Here’s some of that.

Sources: Arizona is now a "hard lean" to join the Big 12. Scheduled to be in executive session at the moment. No word on ASU. Also, economic hangup re Washington which has figured it needs about $10 million annually to cover travel. That would impact revenue share signficantly. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Pac-12 leaders have held “positive” meetings the last two days to examine details of the Apple deal, sources tell @YahooSports. Presidents of schools whose membership is in question participated. A GoR was expected to be presented to presidents at a meeting Friday. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

UPDATE: As Big 12 closes in on Arizona; Big Ten discussing membership (and $$) with Oregon and Washington.https://t.co/PcOUsYRlqw — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 4, 2023

On the eve of the most momentous day in Pac-12 history, we are setting the line at extinction -1 over survival. Factors considered (both ways):

– Yormark is a good salesman

– The B1G has lots of money

– presidential stasis — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 4, 2023

Big 12 to vote on adding Arizona State, Utah: ‘The Pac-12 is done."

https://t.co/YZBjHUewgw — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) August 4, 2023

It’s a roller coaster: Minutes before Pac-12 presidents meeting was scheduled to begin, Oregon officials expressed further concerns about Apple deal, sources tell @YahooSports. Pac-12 now not expected to resolve GoR this morning. @ralphDrussoAP reported a Big Ten meeting later. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

Sources indicating to me and @CFBHeather that the Pac-12 is unlikely to land the plane this morning and get its media rights deal signed on this call today. Multiple variables at play here, including 11th hour Big Ten push for Oregon and Washington. Everything remains fluid. https://t.co/YUm5xStXv7 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

I said this morning on @SportsCenter that the Big 12 is ready to accept Arizona, but it’s not official until Arizona says it is. This could still go either way. Lots weighing on Oregon and Big Ten possibility. Somebody has to make the first move – or maybe nobody moves. https://t.co/SjGMjgcOim — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) August 4, 2023

Pac-12 unable to get Grant of Rights signed this morning & "nothing has changed" as far as Oregon & Washington joining Big Ten, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Ducks & Huskies still expected to be Big Ten bound when finances are worked out, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2023

Arizona was still planning to go to the Big 12 after last night's meeting. Coaches were informed and it was full steam ahead. We have said it's not over until it's over but it would still be one of the most shocking turnarounds I have seen. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) August 4, 2023

Another one: There has been discussion of the Pac-12 and ACC saving each other through a merger. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) August 4, 2023

Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority that Washington is very concerned with the Apple deal. Arizona and Arizona State are still on track to join the Big 12. ASU President Michael Crow is proving to be a stumbling block, but parties involved are confident it can be overcome. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) August 4, 2023

The word i'd use to describe the Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 situation right now is chaotic. I don't believe anything is done. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 4, 2023

The latest on conference realignment.

Nothing is done, including the Pac-12.

Been a fair amount of confusion, even among people who should know what's going on.https://t.co/v4Uv8vG5Ov — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 4, 2023

Sources: Washington and Oregon are "fully engaged" with the Big Ten. Things remain fluid, but are trending in that direction. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

So, there are no conclusions yet. But the back-and-forth here has certainly been fascinating to watch. And that’s sparked some interesting commentary on the whole situation:

It’s honestly fitting that the PAC-12 might be ending in at 2 am ET in an event none of us can figure out how to watch — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 4, 2023

*voice cracking with cautious optimism* GaveeEee pRooF throuGH tHe nIGHt thAt the Pac-12 waS stILL theRE! (Let’s Go PAC-12 for real) https://t.co/P1SOwaYRoG pic.twitter.com/SdISRZWkng — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 4, 2023

The latest update on the Pac-12, basically: https://t.co/3zgret11Y6 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 4, 2023

everyone should have learned to not turn off the 31-3 Pac-12 game at 2 AM EST, you always wake up and find out it went to 12 overtimes — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) August 4, 2023

The Big Ten going to bed, expecting Pac-12 teams not to do any weird stuff at 3 a.m. ET, proves the Leaders And Legends are not cut out for this many time zones. Yes the Big Ten went to bed. Conferences sleep. Did you not know that — Jason Kirk (jasonkirk.fyi on bluesky) (@thejasonkirk) August 4, 2023

Quick morning recap: Pac-9 saved, all schools staying and signing ironclad Grant of Rights Arizona pushing to leave for the Big 12 Oregon/Washington rejected by Big Ten Pac-9 dead and not signing anything Oregon/Washington to Big Ten Tallahassee annexed by Saudi Arabia — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 4, 2023

(That last line there is about Florida State hiring JPMorgan Chase to seek private equity funding. Which is a huge deal in its own right, and one we’ll cover more shortly. But it’s sort of being overshadowed by the conference realignment insanity at the moment. Not now, Seminoles!)

This particular zaniness is just the latest in a long line of Pac-12 insanity. The conference has been on the ropes for some time, especially following last year’s decision by USC and UCLA to head to the Big Ten beginning in 2024. In the wake of that, there’s been even more focus on just what the Pac-12’s next media deal would look like, and that led to more than half a year of conference officials saying it was coming and saying it would be incredibly good without providing much to support that. That then led to Colorado, featuring a coach in Deion Sanders who Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff claimed “absolutely adds value” for media rights, jumping to the Big 12

Since then, there have been many more reports on schools (Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Oregon, and Washington in particular) potentially leaving for the Big 12 or Big Ten. There have also been reports on the actual proposed media deal (largely with Apple, starting at a very low figure of low $20 millions per school, but with the potential to rise based on subscription thresholds attained), and on the conference’s unsuccessful attempt to convince NBC to be their “savior.” We’ll see if the administered “last rites” prove to be necessary or not, but #PAC12AfterDark is still in overtime at the moment, even though it’s now the next day.