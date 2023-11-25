Photo Credit: Fox

Saturday’s top-five matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines was an instant classic on the field that came down to the final drive of the game. However, many had mixed reactions to Fox’s broadcast of the game from play-by-play man Gus Johnson and color commentator Joel Klatt.

As usual, Johnson brought his typical energy to the broadcast that he has become famous for. But for some, he was a bit too repetitive when it came to Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

In Johnson’s previous broadcasts of Ohio State games this year, he has continuously called Harrison Jr. “Maserati Marv”. He did this yet again on numerous occasions whenever Harrison Jr. made a big play.

Gus Johnson has been using the "Maserati Marv" nickname plenty today. https://t.co/g0jsIsajhj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

It’s certainly a cool nickname to break out every once in a while for a star player like Harrison Jr. But some fans weren’t overly happy with his constant use of it.

“How many times are you going to say Maserati Marv today?” Gus Johnson: pic.twitter.com/NQTPOAE7vd — Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) November 25, 2023

Still, Johnson did have some positive moments, including his call of the game-sealing interception from Michigan at the end of the game.

“The wide receiver at the top of your screen. McCord looks, fires, INTERCEPTED. ROD MOORE. And Michigan will win the game and head to the Big Ten Championship!

Gus Johnson on the call for Michigan's game-sealing interception vs Ohio State. ??️pic.twitter.com/85MtNdmlef — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

Overall, the opinion on Johnson’s on-air performance in this game was all over the board. Some thought he enhanced the broadcast, some thought that he detracted from it. Others felt that he made no impact on their viewing experience.

When it comes to the Michigan-Ohio State game, how has Gus Johnson's PBP impacted your experience? — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2023

As far as Klatt’s on-air performance, Michigan fans in particular seemed to believe that the majority of praise given out by Klatt in the game was for Ohio State.

I’m sorry but I’m so sick of hearing Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt drool over OSU. Can we please get some unbiased announcers @FOXSports — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) November 25, 2023

Others saw it differently, saying that Klatt’s cool composure and analysis was a welcome touch compared to Johnson’s over-the-top energy.

I think Joel Klatt is a really good color analyst. Explains situations quickly and easily. — Sal Capaccio ? (@SalSports) November 25, 2023

Ultimately, there were obviously some critiques for both Johnson and Klatt on the day from some fans. But considering how entertaining the game on the field was, it likely wasn’t a huge factor in the overall viewing experience of this game.