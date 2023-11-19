Michigan Wolverines Credit: Fox
For once, the Michigan Wolverines football program seemed extremely concerned about sign-stealing.

Michigan is embroiled in a full-fledged scandal over former staffer Connor Stalions’ scheme to buy tickets to future opponents’ games to presumably learn and steal signs for use by the Wolverines. The whole thing prompted an NCAA investigation as well as a Big Ten one. The school and head coach Jim Harbaugh fought back vociferously but the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the remaining three regular-season games, including Ohio State. While he and the school initially sought legal action, they dropped it with news that the NCAA had new evidence surrounding a booster who helped fund the scheme. The school also fired assistant coach Chris Partridge for his alleged role in covering up computer evidence after the fact.

And this is to say nothing of the drama that has played out around the scandal on ESPN and Fox Sports, not to mention social media and the message boards.

All of which brings us to Saturday when the Wolverines and their “us against the world” mentality traveled to Maryland to take on the Terrapins. Perhaps concerned that other schools would up their efforts to do unto them what they had already done, Michigan made sure to have staffers hold flags up in front of the Fox Sports cameras, blocking the view of their huddles.

For the record, Michigan has done this before, so it’s not like they just decided to be petty and weird. They’ve been petty and weird for years.

Still, given the circumstances, it was an open invitation to the college football world to slam Michigan for what seemed like a very ironic reaction to the ongoing scandal.

We’re sure Michigan fans will take everyone’s comments about this in a rational and equitable manner.

