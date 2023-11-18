Sep 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; CBS Sports sideline reporter Jay Feely during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in Week 13 with a potential College Football Playoff bid on the line. And Jay Feely, former NFL kicker turned NFL analyst for CBS Sports was directly in the fray of the annual trash talk between the two rival fanbases.

Feely famously played for Michigan from 1995-1998, which he parlayed into a 14-year NFL career. After his playing days were done, he transitioned to the broadcast booth for CBS, which is where he has been since 2014.

The former Michigan star has seen the program at its highest point. He was a part of the 1997 Michigan team that won a National Championship, the last time the program has done so.

That should make it no surprise that Feely is still deeply passionate about his alma mater, especially when someone is criticizing them.

This is the situation that arose on Twitter on Friday. Former Ohio State defensive end Matt Finkes, who played for the Buckeyes around the same as Feely did at Michigan, took to social media to trash-talk Feely and Michigan about the schools’ sign-stealing scandal.

“Hey @Jayfeely better dust off some more locker room banter about paying players back in the day,” tweeted Finkes. “****’s getting real back in Ann Arbor. What’s what? 4 staffers/coaches fired and your HC missing 1/2 the year on suspension so far. Go Bucks. Michigan cheated. Harbaugh knew.”

Feely responded to the tweet from Finkes, expressing his excitement about the upcoming matchup and his confidence in Michigan’s chances to win.

“I’ll be there in Ann Arbor next week to watch the Wolverines kick your *** for the 3rd straight year. You know all about losing to the Wolverines 3 straight times Matt.”

As Feely alluded to, Michigan won three straight games against Ohio State from 1995-1997. The Wolverines will look to replicate that winning streak next Saturday, and it sounds like Feely will be in attendance passionately cheering for his Michigan Wolverines.

