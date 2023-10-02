An Awful Announcing rendering of Lou Holtz and Ryan Day

It’s been more than a week since Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame. But the feud between Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and former Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

As noted by The Columbus Dispatch‘s Colin Gay, Holtz dropped Ohio State five spots on his ballot for this week’s Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation “Super 16” poll. Following their 17-14 win over Notre Dame, Holtz ranked the Buckeyes fourth. But he dropped them to ninth this week despite Ohio State being on a bye.

It’s unclear why Holtz dropped Ohio State. Perhaps he was that impressed by Florida State, Washington, Penn State and Oklahoma. Many, however, will assume that the 2008 College Football Hall of Fame inductee is punishing the Buckeyes for Day calling him out following their win over the Fighting Irish.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is now,” Day said of the 86-year-old Holtz, during his on-field interview with NBC after the game. “What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. And it’s always been Ohio against the world. It’ll continue to be Ohio against the world.”

Holtz, who questioned Ohio State’s toughness and Day’s track record in big games, doubled down on his comments — and even took some additional backhanded swipes at the Buckeyes head coach — during an appearance on Dan Dakich’s Don’t @ Me YouTube show for Outkick.

“I don’t feel bad about saying it because I believe it,” Holtz said, while noting that he apologized to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman for putting him in a bad spot. “And Notre Dame was the better football team… if I was coaching I would’ve said it. And I would’ve watched their tape and said, ‘I think you’re better. I think you’re more physical. I think you’re more talented. Coach Day doesn’t believe so. Go prove him wrong and prove me right.'”

Holtz added of Day: “He doesn’t want to talk about Michigan, 0-2 [the last two seasons]. He doesn’t want to talk about the big game coming up against Penn State and against Michigan again. He’s a great coach. He’s done a tremendous job. He’s a great offensive mind.”

“Ohio State’s a good football team, I don’t think they’re a great football team. He can go after me all he wants, but I remember when we were playing Miami and there was a big hullabaloo and sometimes you say things out of emotions… I thought Notre Dame was the better football team and more physical and I’m sorry if Coach Day was offended by it.”

With Ohio State back from its bye week and preparing to face Maryland, we might not have to wait long for a response. On Tuesday, Day will take the podium for his weekly press conference, where he could provide the next installment of college football’s most surprising rivalry.

