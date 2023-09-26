An Awful Announcing rendering of Lou Holtz and Ryan Day

One of the biggest surprises of the 2023 college football season occurred on Saturday when Ohio State head coach Ryan Day launched into a pro-wrestling-style promo in the moments following his team’s 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

Day’s target? 86-year-old Lou Holtz, who the Buckeyes head coach believed disrespected him and his team with comments he made on The Pat McAfee Show a day earlier.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is now,” the typically mild-mannered Day shouted during his postgame interview on the NBC broadcast of the game. “What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. And it’s always been Ohio against the world. It’ll continue to be Ohio against the world.”

"I'D LIKE TO KNOW WHERE LOU HOLTZ IS NOW. WHAT HE SAID ABOUT OUR TEAM, WHAT HE SAID ABOUT OUR TEAM, I CANNOT BELIEVE. THIS IS A TOUGH TEAM RIGHT HERE. WE'RE PROUD TO BE FROM OHIO. AND IT'S ALWAYS BEEN OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD. IT'LL CONTINUE TO BE OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD." pic.twitter.com/6xUN3R2WOb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

Appearing on Dan Dakich’s Don’t @ Me Outkick YouTube show on Tuesday, Holtz discussed Day’s rant. And while the former Notre Dame head coach said he stood by the comments, he said he did apologize to Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman for the spot he put him in.