While sports fans have moved on from the story of undefeated Florida State being left out of the College Football Playoff, many people in Florida are still livid.

But after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced plans Wednesday to investigate the CFP’s decision to overlook the Seminoles, SEC Network analyst and radio host Cole Cubelic blasted the decision as “laughable.”

“It’s laughable that we continue to go down this path,” Cubelic said on Birmingham station WJOX’s McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning. “I don’t know if by being a lifetime Gator fan she has the understanding of how all of college football works. Do we just assume that? I guess we all have just forgotten that Florida State actually signed up for this. Florida State agreed to be a part of this. Florida State said that they agreed to how the process was going to work.”

Moody isn’t the only Florida politician upset that the CFP Selection Committee snubbed the Seminoles, making them the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to miss the four-team field. Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis requested $1 million in the state’s next budget to help fund legal action against the committee.

Critics point out such actions are meaningless. Cubelic, a former player at Auburn, seemed perplexed Florida’s AG is still continuing the quest.

“Is there anyone who thinks that this is real, that this is good, worthwhile, called for? I’d love to hear from you,” Cubelic said.

