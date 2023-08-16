Photo Credit: NBC/Peacock

Weeks before the start of the 2023 college football season, more network assignments and start times for Big Ten games have been reported, pending flexes by other networks.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported the network assignments and start times, much as he did in July with various Big Ten games. The schedule consists of three more Big Noon Kickoff games on Fox (one of which is a Big 12 conference matchup) and several Peacock-exclusive games.

Here’s the full list from McMurphy.

September 23, 12 p.m. ET: Oklahoma at Cincinnati (Fox)

September 30, 12 p.m. ET: Michigan at Nebraska (Fox)

September 30, 3:30 p.m. ET: Michigan State at Iowa (Peacock)

October 7, 12 p.m. ET: Rutgers at Wisconsin (Peacock)

October 7, 3:30 p.m. ET: Maryland at Ohio St (Peacock)

October 14, 12 p.m. ET: Ohio St at Purdue (Fox)

October 14, 12 p.m. ET: Illinois at Maryland (Peacock)

November 4, 3:30 p.m. ET: Iowa vs Northwestern (Peacock)

November 11, 12 p.m. ET: Minnesota at Purdue (Peacock)

Aside from the three new Big Noon games (which seem…not great?), the biggest takeaway from this nine-game reveal is that Ohio State has a Peacock-exclusive game, which I’m sure will go down very well with their fanbase.

Overall, nothing here is that much of a surprise. Michigan State vs. Iowa is probably the best of these Peacock-exclusive games, but NBC is reportedly going with Illinois-Purdue in primetime instead while Michigan-Nebraska gets Fox’s Big Noon slot. The Peacock streaming component was a significant part of NBC’s media rights deal with the Big Ten, and it’s no surprise that the streamer wants marquee teams featured at least once this season.

