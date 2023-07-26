The logo of the Big Ten Conference is seen on a yard marker during Iowa Hawkeyes football Kids Day at Kinnick open practice, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 210814 Ia Fb Kids Day 109 Jpg

At the end of May, NBC announced its early Big Ten schedule (along with three other games).

That initial release noted that future games “will be announced during the season,” likely 12 days before the game date.

But behind the scenes, NBC is likely targeting games each week, and the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy revealed the schedule prior to any possible flexing by other networks.

NBC’s B1G schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, if no games flexed to different networks. All times ET Sept 23 Maryland at Mich St 3:30 pm

Sept 30 Illinois at Purdue 7:30 pm

Oct 7 Purdue at Iowa 7:30 pm

Oct 14 Iowa at Wisconsin 3:30 pm

Oct 21 Minnesota at Iowa 3:30 pm

Oct 21… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

Here’s the full schedule, including games reported by McMurphy. All NBC games can be streamed on Peacock. Starred games have already been announced by NBC.

September 2nd, 12 PM: East Carolina @ Michigan (Peacock)*

September 2nd, 7:30 PM: West Virginia @ Penn State (NBC)*

September 9th, 12 PM: Delaware @ Penn State (Peacock)*

September 9th, 7:30 PM: Charlotte @ Maryland (NBC)*

September 16th, 5 PM: Washington @ Michigan State (Peacock)*

September 16th, 7:30 PM: Syracuse @ Purdue (NBC)*

September 23rd, 3:30 PM: Maryland @ Michigan State

September 23rd, 7:30 PM: Ohio State @ Notre Dame (NBC)*

September 30th, 7:30 PM: Illinois @ Purdue

October 7th, 7:30 PM: Purdue @ Iowa

October 14th, 3:30 PM: Iowa @ Wisconsin

October 14th, 7:30 PM: USC @ Notre Dame (NBC)*

October 21st, 3:30 PM: Minnesota @ Iowa

October 21st, 7:30 PM: Michigan @ Michigan State

October 28th, 7:30 PM: Ohio State @ Wisconsin

November 4th, 7:30 PM: Purdue @ Michigan

November 11th, 3:30 PM: Maryland @ Nebraska

November 11th, 7:30 PM: Michigan State @ Ohio State (NBC)*

November 18th, 7:30 PM: Nebraska @ Wisconsin

November 24th, 7:30 PM: Penn State @ Michigan State (NBC)*

If none of these games are flexed, the schedule looks pretty strong in October when Fox is busy with the MLB Postseason. Of those unconfirmed games, most will probably be Peacock-exclusive.