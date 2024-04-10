Credit: Drew Franklin on X

It’s a big week for Arkansas basketball. And it’s also a big week for Tyson Foods.

On Tuesday, John Calipari announced he was leaving Kentucky, with the Razorbacks officially hiring the national champion head coach a day later. The move was reportedly made possible in part thanks to Calipari’s connection to billionaire John H. Tyson — an Arkansas booster and the CEO of Tyson Foods.

As news of Calipari’s shocking departure from Lexington made headlines, Tyson Foods took the opportunity to take a victory lap. Apparently, the company sent the hosts of Kentucky Sports Radio a gift package of Arkansas t-shirts and some of their products, including their famed dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets.

“The fact that Tyson Foods sent @KySportsRadio, @ryanlemond, and @BillyRsports a box of Dino Nuggets and Arkansas t-shirts is hilarious,” KSR editor-in-chief Tyler Thompson wrote. “A+ trolling. Well done by their marketing team.”

“Tyson Foods in Arkansas sent me food to celebrate Calipari,” KSR founder and host Matt Jones wrote. “To be fair, that’s solid trolling.”

All is fair in love and basketball — and chicken — and while it may not be as heated as Georgetown and Providence’s rivalry regarding Ed Cooley, Kentucky and Arkansas figures to be one of the SEC’s more interesting matchups moving forward.

Fair play to Tyson Foods for firing the first shot. Hopefully the KSR crew can pay it forward with some chicken of their own once the Wildcats hire Calipari’s replacement away from another school.

