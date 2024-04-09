Screen grab: John Calipari on X

On Monday, John Calipari made the worst-kept secret in college basketball official by announcing his departure from the University of Kentucky.

Once the national championship-winning head coach announces his impending move to Arkansas, one can only hope that he’ll be able to buy a new cell phone as well.

That’s because if his video saying farewell to Big Blue Nation is any indication, the 65-year-old Calipari is in desperate need of an upgrade. In fact, it’s possible he hasn’t purchased a new cell phone since the Wildcats won their most recent national championship in 2012, as the video quality appeared to be somewhere between a Motorola RAZR and an early model Blackberry.

Real ones were here for the flip phone version pic.twitter.com/qRou4Bwp5i — Mack (@OnMackNem) April 9, 2024

Calipari would quickly delete the post and re-upload a high-definition version of the same video, so it would appear that his cell phone is actually just fine and there was merely some sort of error made while posting it. In any event, many were quick to make light of the initial low-quality version of his farewell.

Was this shot on a flip phone? Cmon Cal! — ryan boothe (@Ryan_Boothe4413) April 9, 2024

Real ones remember the flip phone version — SEC Hoops World 🌎 (@SEC_Wrld) April 9, 2024

I got that flip phone version retweeted rn 💙 — Seth Hutchison (@_z_i_p_p_y_) April 9, 2024

WELCOME COACH! Lets upgrade your phone so we aren’t filming on a microwave — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) April 9, 2024

well that was quick 💀 mf went from 300 BC quality to 720p — jared. 자레드 (@thirtytwentytwo) April 9, 2024

Considering the messy nature of Calipari departing Kentucky for an SEC rival, perhaps keeping the low-quality version would have been the more appropriate metaphor.

[John Calipari on X]