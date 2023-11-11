Credit: ACC Network

Loyalty is a tricky thing in the sports world, especially when someone makes the jump from player to media member. That sentiment was put to the test Friday night when ACC Network college basketball analyst and former Virginia Cavaliers star Cory Alexander got involved in a referee replay on a call that ultimately went against the Hoos and head coach Tony Bennett.

Virginia led Florida 71-69 with 59.4 seconds left Friday night when Florida’s Walter Clayton and Virginia’s Blake Buchanan both chased a ball out of bounds. Officials went to replay monitor and then ruled that it had gone off of Clayton, making it Virginia ball.

However, before play resumed, the officials walked over to the ACC Network broadcasting area where Alexander, calling the game alongside Dave O’Brien, was showing them his monitor. After the officials saw something different, they changed their minds and awarded the ball to Florida. That set off Bennett, who started yelling at Alexander from across the court, “That’s on you. You can’t do that.”

“TB’s upset with me on this one because I told them,” said Alexander. “Tony Bennett is now yelling at me from across the court for allowing the officials to know, but the basketball goes out, it’s the right play on the floor.

“I’ll take that one, that’s on me.”

Tony Bennett was furious with ESPN's Cory Alexander for letting the refs check his monitor to overturn a call against Virginia. pic.twitter.com/0ZowSsL8Ir — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2023

Virginia ended up winning the game 73-70 and moved to 2-0 on the young college basketball season. Afterward, Alexander told reporters that official Lee Cassell had asked him if the officials had gotten the initial call right, and when Alexander told him he thought the call was wrong, that’s when they came over to see his monitor.

