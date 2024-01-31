Nearly two years after it was announced, the college basketball-focused Sue’s Places has finally premiered on ESPN+.

Per an ESPN release, this season is ten episodes long, with one premiering each Wednesday through April 3.

The first episode, which is now live, is called Udder Domination and features Bird returning to UConn, where she talks with Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers, and Azzi Fudd and discovers more about “UConn’s agricultural history.”

Future episodes will include appearances from Jason Sudeikis, Caitlin Clark, and Mike Krzyzewski, among others.

Sue’s Places was announced in May 2022, along with two other spinoffs that debuted last year (P.K.’s Places and McEnroe’s Places). Other editions of the franchise, which began with Peyton’s Places and is now nine deep, include Eli’s Places, Vince’s Places, Rowdy’s Places, Abby’s Places, and Big Papi’s Places. Only the NFL-focused Peyton’s Places and the college football-centric Eli’s Places have gone beyond one season.

In addition to her work on Sue’s Places, Bird has cohosted the Bird & Taurasi Show alternate broadcast with Diana Taurasi several times, including during the 2022 and 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament.

With the debut of Sue’s Places, ESPN is running out of sports to add to the Places franchise. Golf is probably the most significant sport still out there that hasn’t been featured. Soccer, basketball, and baseball could probably get additional, longer seasons, perhaps with different hosts (Vince’s Places host Vince Carter no longer works for ESPN, while Big Papi’s Places host David Ortiz is a fixture on Fox Sports during the MLB Postseason).

