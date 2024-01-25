Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams made his return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday night to broadcast the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.

When Williams was last in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s game against the Clemson Tigers on November 28, he ruffled the fanbase’s feathers by criticizing the volume level in the arena.

“The place is not packed, the fans don’t seem to be engaged, it seems to be more like a tennis match,” Williams said at halftime of that game.

Jay Williams has some brutal words for Alabama basketball fans at halftime of their game against Clemson. "The place is not packed, the fans don't seem to be engaged, it seems to be more like a tennis match." pic.twitter.com/5GO0JAakMZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 29, 2023

Alabama went on to lose 85-77 to Clemson, making fans even madder about the statements.

Leading up to Wednesday’s game, Williams brought up his previous comments and issued a challenge to Alabama fans.

“Can I be honest with you? Last time I was here, it was very disappointing,” said Williams in a video posted on social media. “I said on national TV on ESPN that it felt more like a tennis match than a basketball game. I get it. It was football season. A lot of things have transpired. Nick Saban’s no longer here, they welcomed a new head coach, I got it. But tonight? It’s about the Iron Bowl of basketball. It’s against Auburn. It better not be a tennis match. Not tonight.”

Dear @AlabamaMBB fans, Is tonight going to be a tennis match crowd or basketball crowd in the building vs @AuburnMBB ???? pic.twitter.com/E7HO7CW3bQ — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) January 24, 2024

Things didn’t get off to a great start as Williams was booed entering the arena.

Alabama students booing Jay Williams as he enters Coleman pic.twitter.com/8bIn6EPQio — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) January 24, 2024

However, Alabama fans soon took Williams’ words to heart and made sure that it was most certainly not a tennis match environment.

Jay Williams is leaning into it pic.twitter.com/EQ6IINk6WK — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) January 25, 2024

“This is no tennis match, Ravi, I don’t care if the lights are going out, we’ve had multiple electricians in here. This building is off the charts,” Williams said during the broadcast.

Jay Williams is slightly more impressed with Alabama basketball fans compared to his last visit when he said the crowd sounded like a tennis match. "This is no tennis match Ravi, I don't care if the lights are going out." pic.twitter.com/KhKakRWZQ6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 25, 2024

Alabama continued feeding off of that energy in the second half, leading to a 79-75 win over their rivals.

