Perhaps ESPN analyst Jay Williams’ expectations for college basketball crowds are clouded by his days as a star at Duke.

The Blue Devils’ home arena, Cameron Indoor Stadium, has one of the loudest, most animated atmospheres in sports.

Williams experienced the other end of the fan enthusiasm spectrum Tuesday night during ESPN’s broadcast of Clemson at Alabama. And it really, really bothered him.

During halftime, play-by-play announcer Jon Sciambi praised Clemson’s defense and turned to Williams, expecting him to break it down.

Williams had other ideas.

“Before we get into that, though, what’s the point of playing at home, if it’s not going to have a home-court advantage?” Williams asked.

‘This doesn’t feel like a home-court advantage at all for Alabama. The place is not packed, the fans don’t seem to be engaged, it seems to be more like a tennis match.”

Williams did credit Clemson with “taking the air out of the building.” But still, if fans couldn’t get up for a game featuring the No. 23 Crimson Tide against undefeated Clemson, there is a problem with enthusiasm for the basketball program in Tuscaloosa. Like other schools that are traditional football powers, however, hoops will always take a backseat.


