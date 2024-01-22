Tony Romo and Jim Nantz on CBS Photo credit: CBS
CBSNFLPop CultureBy Jessica Kleinschmidt on

Tony Romo continues to think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship status has wedding bells attached to it.

During the Sunday night divisional round game with the Chiefs and Bills, Romo made sure to comment on the biggest storyline of the game: Jason Kelce.

You see, Jason had been having a blast of his own, braving the blistering temperatures. You could see him participating in the iconic Buffalo tailgates and he was also shown celebrating his brother’s touchdown with a drink in his hand and no shirt on his back.

When they cut back to Jason, who was behind Swift in one of the suites, Romo said the following:

“There’s your brother-in-law!” Romo said during the NFL on CBS broadcast:

The Swift-Kelce romance, from what we know, remains at the two just being in a relationship.

Look, I know, I know — but someone’s got to write this.

Now this isn’t the first time this has happened.

If you go Back to December, during another Chiefs-Bills matchup, Romo said, “As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience — or I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

His broadcast partner, Jim Nantz quickly responded with a, “Not yet,” as the two laughed.

Naturally, people had a field day with it.

Either way, romance is definitely in the air between the two.

During Sunday’s game, Kelce scored on a 22-yard touchdown, lifting the Chiefs to a, 13-10, lead in the first half. His celebrating was making a heart with his hands toward the suite where Swift was.

Fine, I’ll admit it. It was adorable.

About Jessica Kleinschmidt

Jess is a baseball fan with Reno, Nev. roots residing in the Bay Area. She is the host of "Short and to the Point" and is also a broadcaster with the Oakland A's Radio Network. She previously worked for MLB.com and NBC Sports Bay Area.

View all posts by Jessica Kleinschmidt