Tony Romo continues to think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship status has wedding bells attached to it.

During the Sunday night divisional round game with the Chiefs and Bills, Romo made sure to comment on the biggest storyline of the game: Jason Kelce.

You see, Jason had been having a blast of his own, braving the blistering temperatures. You could see him participating in the iconic Buffalo tailgates and he was also shown celebrating his brother’s touchdown with a drink in his hand and no shirt on his back.

"Shot of the year as far as I'm concerned." – Jim Nantz on Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/EgGPXlKYvL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

When they cut back to Jason, who was behind Swift in one of the suites, Romo said the following:

“There’s your brother-in-law!” Romo said during the NFL on CBS broadcast:

Tony Romo refers to Jason Kelce as Taylor Swift's brother-in-law. Unless Tony knows something we don't, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not married. But we can safely assume he REALLY wants it to happen. pic.twitter.com/OxfS85JlPq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

The Swift-Kelce romance, from what we know, remains at the two just being in a relationship.

Look, I know, I know — but someone’s got to write this.

Now this isn’t the first time this has happened.

If you go Back to December, during another Chiefs-Bills matchup, Romo said, “As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience — or I’m sorry, girlfriend.”

His broadcast partner, Jim Nantz quickly responded with a, “Not yet,” as the two laughed.

Naturally, people had a field day with it.

Either way, romance is definitely in the air between the two.

During Sunday’s game, Kelce scored on a 22-yard touchdown, lifting the Chiefs to a, 13-10, lead in the first half. His celebrating was making a heart with his hands toward the suite where Swift was.

Fine, I’ll admit it. It was adorable.