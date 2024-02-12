Credit: CBS

What better time to break out a new scorebug than the Super Bowl?

CBS Sports pulled out all the stops for their broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. They’re presenting the game in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR for the first time. They have forty-eight cameras with super slow-motion capability, including 24 4K zoom extraction cameras, on the field. They even have “doink” cameras on uprights for the coolest shot possible if a kicker hits a ball off one of them.

They’re also breaking out a lot of state-of-the-art graphics thanks to 23 augmented reality cameras, including 11 on the CBS broadcast, as well as a collection of AR graphic enhancements.

While all these new bells and whistles are great, there’s still something about the simple scorebug and how a broadcast decides to lay it out. CBS Sports decided to change theirs up for the big game.

CBS debuts a new scorebug for the Super Bowl. Thoughts? #SuperBowlLVIII ?? pic.twitter.com/cCSBUNGeQA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 11, 2024

For reference, Sports TV News & Updates shared an image of every CBS Super Bowl scorebug, providing a handy way to see how you feel about the progression.

Every Super Bowl scorebug in CBS history: pic.twitter.com/8r0WbrM0kf — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) February 11, 2024

While scorebugs might seem like small potatoes to some, they tend to garner very strong reactions from TV audiences. This one is no different.

I always look forward to seeing the new graphics networks debut during the Super Bowl each year. But man is this new CBS font atrocious. https://t.co/dYkJRH2HpG — Joe Dahlke (@TheJoeDahlke) February 12, 2024

So mid. Plus the “SF” and “KC” need to be smaller and not so close to the edges. https://t.co/Et9e6IFtDu — Cole Purvis (@Cole_Purvis) February 12, 2024

I think it's sharp but why did they give up on the font? https://t.co/tljuO5QQkq — Jacob Fyock (@Jacob_Fyock) February 11, 2024

I like it, simple is better. FOX really overthought theirs, IMO https://t.co/uVqT3eKT5o — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) February 11, 2024

The white on gold is hard to read. https://t.co/xbyqLD5q0m — Brandon Veale (@redveale) February 11, 2024

Scorebug is a downgrade on first glance. You don't need to change the scorebug every time you air a Super Bowl. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) February 12, 2024

This is a Bally Sports ass scorebug pic.twitter.com/qKnJG9kAGX — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) February 11, 2024

Never underestimate NFL fans’ ability to have a strong opinion about everything and anything.

