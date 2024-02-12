Credit: CBS
What better time to break out a new scorebug than the Super Bowl?

CBS Sports pulled out all the stops for their broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. They’re presenting the game in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR for the first time. They have forty-eight cameras with super slow-motion capability, including 24 4K zoom extraction cameras, on the field. They even have “doink” cameras on uprights for the coolest shot possible if a kicker hits a ball off one of them.

They’re also breaking out a lot of state-of-the-art graphics thanks to 23 augmented reality cameras, including 11 on the CBS broadcast, as well as a collection of AR graphic enhancements.

While all these new bells and whistles are great, there’s still something about the simple scorebug and how a broadcast decides to lay it out. CBS Sports decided to change theirs up for the big game.

For reference, Sports TV News & Updates shared an image of every CBS Super Bowl scorebug, providing a handy way to see how you feel about the progression.

While scorebugs might seem like small potatoes to some, they tend to garner very strong reactions from TV audiences. This one is no different.

Never underestimate NFL fans’ ability to have a strong opinion about everything and anything.

